THE TROUBLED COAST Guard aviation search and rescue contract changeover has been pushed back for a year.

It is the latest problem for the new operators Bristow who are to take over from CHC Ireland which has seen a number of issues since the transition to the new contract began last December.

The Coast Guard have four helicopter bases at Waterford, Shannon, Sligo and Dublin – the operation is run by a private contractor which carries out rescue operations and also air ambulance work.

In August 2023, the Department of Transport signed a contract with Bristow Ireland Limited to provide for the next Irish Coast Guard Search and Rescue Aviation Service.

These services include maritime and inland search and rescue, environmental monitoring, helicopter emergency medical support and air ambulance services, with enhanced mission control and communications systems.

As reported by The Journal in February that there was no night time cover for helicopter rescue operations off the west coast.

Last week it emerged that there was an issue whereby the new helicopters were banned from carrying injured people on stretchers.

The Journal reported last November that technicians working on the Coast Guard helicopter fleet voted overwhelmingly in a survey that they would consider industrial action.

Now this morning the problems have come to ahead with the Department of transport announcing that an agreement has been reached between Bristow and CHC Ireland on the phased handover of operations at Dublin, Sligo and Waterford bases.

In a statement the Department said that Bristow Ireland commenced operations from Shannon in December 2024 and are now delivering a 24/7 service from the base.

“The new agreement ensures a safe and uninterrupted rollout of the remaining bases, with full operational capability in place by early 2026. Crucially, the revised timeline involves no additional cost to the Exchequer,” the announcement said.

Minister Sean Canney sought to reassure the public that there will be 24 hour, seven day a week rescue coverage while the Coast Guard iron out the snags with the new service.

“I continue to prioritise the safe and effective transition of the aviation contract for flight crews, members of the Irish Coast Guard and the general public. I want to reassure the public that SAR (search and rescue) services will continue to operate on a 24/7 basis throughout the country during this process,” he said this morning.

One problem that was previously identified was around radio relay for long distance missions in the last contract. Bristow is solving that issue by providing a fixed wing aircraft to do that. Most recent reports from sources is that it is not available at present and has been spotted doing training flights in the UK.

When the helicopter goes far out to sea it moves out of the range of its communications back home – to combat that issue a helicopter or aircraft can assist them by being high enough above the rescuers to be able to bounce the radio messages back to land.

In an expansion to the current aviation service for the Coast Guard, two King Air fixed-wing aircraft based at Shannon Airport.

Existing CHC staff have the option of transferring to Bristow Ireland, the first tranche of staff transferred in November 2024 and both Bristow and CHC are committed to supporting their continuation of engagement with staff in relation to the transition of their contracts to Bristow.