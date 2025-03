GOVERNMENT WILL TODAY counter a motion by Independent Ireland requesting that a public-spending oversight body be established to audit and identify areas of waste.

The party was seeking that government establish a ‘Department of Efficiency and Reform’ to identify and put an end to unnecessary public spending.

It comes after a number of high-profile cases where large amounts of taxpayer money was used on inadequate or obsolete purchases.

Independent Ireland’s motion said cases where public funds are used irresponsibly, such as the notorious €356,000 Oireachtas bike shed and the most-recent €120,000 unusable x-ray machine at the National Gallery of Ireland, are unacceptable.

While government sought to make quick changes to spending and procurement procedures to ensure purchases have the correct levels of oversight, Independent Ireland deemed the response inadequate.

Instead, the party is seeking that government start a similar agency to the US-based ‘Department of Government Efficiency’ (DOGE), headed up by billionaire Elon Musk, to have greater oversight over public spending.

Independent Ireland’s agency was to be set up as an independent entity, which recruited from the private sector, and would make recommendations and corrective measures on other departments’ spending.

Its aim would have been to bring accountability and efficiency to public expenditure.

The plan, first launched during the general election campaign last year, also gave powers to the agency to conduct ‘unannounced audits’ and escalate concerns to the Comptroller and Auditor General.

A motion in which the party was due to outline its idea will today be countered by public expenditure minister Jack Chambers, who will condemn the waste of any public money and note sums spent in recent years to provide better value to taxpayers.

Government’s motion will instead highlight the role of the existing Accounting Officers in the public service that “operate under high standards of accountability”. Chambers will also outline frameworks in his department that seek to ensure value for money.

The Department of Public Expenditure is also due to conduct a review of public financial procedures, with a view to further enhance requirements to prevent the waste of taxpayers’ money.