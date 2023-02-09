Govt must take 'fair and firm and hard' approach to migration, says Varadkar

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
LAST UPDATE | 6 minutes ago
Tadgh McNally reports from Brussels
IRELAND NEEDS TO take a “fair, firm and hard” approach to migration, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has said.
Speaking earlier today at the European Council, Varadkar said that an increase in migration was being seen across Europe and that it was not an issue exclusive to Ireland.
He told reporters that while refugees were welcome in Ireland, decisions needed to be made quickly on asylum applications to ensure people who are not entitled to protections are returned to their country of origin.
“I think when it comes to migration we need to be fair, firm and hard,” the Taoiseach said.
“We need to be fair with refugees because refugees are welcome in Ireland and people that need our protection should get it.
“We also need to be firm with people who come to Ireland with a false story or false pretense. We need to be firm with them and say that we are going to make a quick decision on your application and that we will we return you to your country of origin, people expect that.”
In particular, Varadkar said that the Government needed to take a “hard” approach towards human traffickers who are bringing people into Ireland.
“We also need to be hard on human traffickers because we should decide who enters our country, not criminal gangs,” Varadkar said.
When asked about ongoing issues surrounding communications to communities who are due to accommodate refugees, Varadkar admitted that the Government needed to do better.
“I do think we need to improve our communications and that the information that we give communities about what’s happening in their town or area.
“People don’t have a right to say who lives in their area but they do have a right to know what’s happening in their area and I think it’s reasonable that communities should get information about what’s happening.”
It follows Varadkar’s comments yesterday in the Dáil where he condemned “racism of any form”, telling TDs that there was no place for it in Ireland.
When he was questioned about the Government’s failure on the housing crisis and that this had driven people towards anti-migrant sentiments, Varadkar objected and said that groups would instead blame other issues on asylum seekers and refugees.
“Racists and the far-right will blame whatever problem the country is facing on migrants, that’s the way it works, that’s the way they think,” Varadkar said.
“So if we have a housing crisis, it’ll be the foreigners are taking our homes. If we have an unemployment crisis, it’ll be the the foreigners are taking our jobs. If we’ve got high levels of crime, they’ll blame the foreigners for the high levels of crime.
“If there’s violence against women – one of the oldest tropes in the book – they will blame that on migrants and people who come here from overseas, particularly those who are brown or black.”
Varadkar said that regardless of what issue a country is facing, the far-right will attempt to pin the blame on migrants.
Justice Minister Simon Harris said over the weekend that the decision-making process for people seeking asylum will be accelerated, including the deportation of people who are not granted leave to stay.
Speaking on RTE’s Six One News on Saturday, Harris said over 6oo deportation orders had been issued since September 2022 and 128 had been issued since the start of the year.
“We’re working to make sure applications are accelerated more quickly,” Harris said.
“So, if you come to our country and you have a right for protection, you’ll get that certainty quicker – but if you come to our country illegally and you don’t you’ll get asked to leave quicker.”
He said Ireland was a fair and compassionate country and that the coalition wanted to make sure that anyone fleeing persecution could seek refuge. He added that the State operates within a rules-based system and stressed that the rules would be applied fairly and efficiently.
Additional reporting by Emer Moreau
