THE GOVERNMENT IS bracing for the fallout from Donald Trump’s expected sweeping tariff announcement tomorrow, with Tánaiste Simon Harris bringing a memo to Cabinet this morning detailing the potential economic impact for Ireland.

The US president is set to unveil import taxes on goods from countries around the world on Wednesday, an event that Trump has dubbed “liberation day” and European leaders believe will spark a tough trade war.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has already warned that the tariffs “could very well” impact on the Budget later this year, and signalled that the government will try and focus on investment on major infrastructure.

This morning, Harris is expected to tell Cabinet that Ireland must adopt a “calm and measured” approach in the coming days, emphasising the importance of showing “solidarity and unity” with the EU.

Government sources have said the EU is operating on the basis that a 20% blanket tariff will be initially applied to all EU countries by the Trump administration.

However, a large amount of uncertainty remains on whether country-specific tariffs will be applied.

The Minister for Foreign Affairs and Trade will tell Cabinet that 32% of Ireland’s goods exports go to the US, while 17% of our imports emanate from there.

Later today, Harris will hold trade talks with the Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani. It follows a series of meetings he held with his ministerial counterparts from the Netherlands, Denmark and Croatia on Monday.

On Friday, the Tánaiste will host a further meeting of the Government’s Trade Forum before travelling to Luxembourg on Sunday for a key meeting of EU Trade Ministers

At this meeting, Ministers including the Tánaiste are expected to make decisions in relation to how the EU retaliates in light of any new US tariffs.

National Development Plan

Meanwhile, Public Expenditure Minister Jack Chambers is set to outline the process to update the National Development Plan (NDP), which sets out the State’s capital investment strategy.

It’s understood that this has taken on a greater significance in the context of the US tariffs.

Chambers will tell Ministers that the best way to safeguard against the impact of tariffs is to focus investment in capital public projects and to tackle infrastructure deficits, which is “critical” to boosting economic growth and enhancing our competitiveness.

It’s expected that there will be a particular focus in the review on supporting housing provision, as well as greater investment in energy, water, transport infrastructure and health digitalisation.

The review of the NDP is due to be completed in July.

Chambers will tell Cabinet that the review will cover all public capital investment up until 2030 and will utilise all State funds, including the escrow funds from the EU Court of Justice ruling, the Infrastructure, Climate and Nature Fund, and the proceeds of the AIB share sales.

Cabinet ministers will be asked to identify projects which can be delivered, on time and budget, with a particular focus on achieving value for money.