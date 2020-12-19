#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 7°C Saturday 19 December 2020
Advertisement

Graham Norton presents final BBC Radio 2 show

Strictly Come Dancing co-host Claudia Winkleman is set to replace Norton as a weekend radio show host.

By Press Association Saturday 19 Dec 2020, 4:16 PM
56 minutes ago 8,949 Views 6 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5306120
Image: PA
Image: PA

AN EMOTIONAL GRAHAM Norton said he would “miss” his BBC Radio 2 listeners as he presented his final show after ten years.

The chat show host said goodbye to those who tuned into his Saturday show today as he brought to an end a decade of presenting on the station.

With his voice briefly wobbling, Norton thanked his listeners, saying: “It’s just a gig, it is just a job, but it has also been a privilege to be part of your mornings.

“I’m getting emotional now. Someone told me I’d get emotional and I said ‘no I won’t, I really won’t… I’ll just think of the six flights of stairs I climb up, tears gone now’.”

Norton added: “It has been a privilege to be part of your Saturday mornings because it’s lovely just sharing your lives and hearing your messages, and that’s been the greatest joy of being on Radio 2, it really has.”

The 57-year-old also thanked his colleagues and those who work at Wogan House in London from where his Saturday programme was broadcast.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

 

“It really is a happy place to be, it’s a very lovely family here at Wogan House,” he said.

He chose his “favourite song ever”, S Club 7’s Reach for the Stars, to play out the show.

Signing off, he said: “Biggest thanks go to you for tuning in and taking part in the show. I’ll miss you. Until the next time, stay safe and well.”

Norton earlier joked he planned to leave Radio 2 in a taxi rather than “a hearse” as his final show got under way, dubbing it “the end of an era”.

He read out messages from listeners who said they were sad to see him go and would miss him.

The broadcaster joked: “Shall we just put it in brackets that everyone’s sad it’s my last show?

“Just bear in mind, as you’re doing your sadness, when I leave here today I’m leaving in a taxi not a hearse. We’re OK.

“I’ll still be in the world. I just won’t be here. That’s all.”

Norton joined Radio 2 in 2010 to host the 10am to 1pm slot on Saturdays, taking over from Jonathan Ross.

Strictly Come Dancing co-host Claudia Winkleman is set to replace Norton on the Saturday morning show. She will take over the slot from February.

Norton is joining Virgin Radio as a weekend host next year, following in the footsteps of ex-Radio 2 DJ Chris Evans.

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (6)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie