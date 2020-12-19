Graham Norton presents final BBC Radio 2 show

AN EMOTIONAL GRAHAM Norton said he would “miss” his BBC Radio 2 listeners as he presented his final show after ten years.

The chat show host said goodbye to those who tuned into his Saturday show today as he brought to an end a decade of presenting on the station.

With his voice briefly wobbling, Norton thanked his listeners, saying: “It’s just a gig, it is just a job, but it has also been a privilege to be part of your mornings.

“I’m getting emotional now. Someone told me I’d get emotional and I said ‘no I won’t, I really won’t… I’ll just think of the six flights of stairs I climb up, tears gone now’.”

Norton added: “It has been a privilege to be part of your Saturday mornings because it’s lovely just sharing your lives and hearing your messages, and that’s been the greatest joy of being on Radio 2, it really has.”

The 57-year-old also thanked his colleagues and those who work at Wogan House in London from where his Saturday programme was broadcast.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now