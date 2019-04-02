This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Tuesday 2 April, 2019
'Grave breaches': Trump's White House reversed security clearance details

White House security adviser Tricia Newbold has detailed “grave breaches of national security”.

By AFP Tuesday 2 Apr 2019, 10:58 AM
43 minutes ago 4,023 Views 5 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4572268

U.S.-WASHINGTON D.C.-CHINESE EMBASSY RECEPTION-IVANKA TRUMP Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner Source: Xinhua News Agency/PA Images

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP’S administration reversed dozens of rejected security clearances, a whistleblower has told the United States Congress. 

White House security adviser Tricia Newbold has told how the Trump White Hosue - long-accused by Democrats of abusing security clearances – overruled her after she recommended the rejection of clearance for 25 people. 

Newbold detailed to the House Oversight Committee ”grave breaches of national security at the highest levels of the Trump Administration,” according to Committee Chairman Elijah Cummings.

Although none of the 25 who were granted security clearance – and who then had access to top secret materials – were named, Cummings had requested information relating to clearances for National Security Advisor John Bolton, former national security advisor Michael Flynn, Trump’s daughter Ivanka Trump and son-in-law Jared Kushner.

Newbold told the committee that the recommendations for denial were for serious questions involving foreign influence, conflicts of interest, personal conduct issues, financial problems, drug use and criminal acts.

The 18-year White House veteran said the Personnel Security Office – which recommended the refusals – were pressured to change their recommendations and overruled by Carl Kline, Newbold’s former superior.

When she pressed the issues, Kline and others retaliated against her, she said, including suspending her without pay for two weeks in early February.

“I would not be doing a service to myself, my country, or my children if I sat back knowing that the issues that we have could impact national security,” Newbold told the committee.

“I want it known that this is a systematic… issue,” she said.

DC: Michael Cohen Testimony House committee chair Elijah Cummings Source: SIPA USA/PA Images

The Trump White House has yet to react to Newbold’s testimony. 

Since taking office, the administration has been dogged by accusations of security clearance abuse. 

Flynn was forced out of the White House within weeks after questions were raised about his private discussions with Russia’s US ambassador, as well as other foreign business dealings.

Kushner, who with his wife were made top presidential advisors, also raised warning signs due to his overseas business ties and a debt problem that was a potential conflict of interest.

Asked about the clearance issue on Fox’s “The Ingraham Angle” last night, Kushner declined to “comment for the White House’s process.”

“But what I can say is that over the last few years that I’ve been here, I’ve been accused of all different types of things, and all of those things have turned out to be false,” he said.

Committee chair Cummings has said he would subpoena Newbold’s former superior Kline to testify to the committee on the clearances along with other officials.

AFP

