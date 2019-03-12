'Great Escape' veteran who called film 'absolute rubbish' dies aged 101

WORLD WAR TWO veteran Jack Lyon, one of the last veterans of the famous ‘Great Escape’, has died at the age of 101.

The former RAF navigator passed away at his home in Bexhill-on-Sea on Friday, according to the BBC.

Lyon was the lookout during the breakout attempt from the Stalag Luft III POW camp in 1944, which was later made into a film starring Steve McQueen in 1963.

However, the escape tunnel was uncovered before Lyon had a chance to escape the camp himself, which he said was likely to have saved his life.

50 of the 76 prisoners who escaped from the camp were executed on the orders of Adolf Hitler.