Friday 10 September 2021
Two handguns, three silencers and ammunition seized during Garda search in Dublin

The seizures were made during an intelligence led operation in Clondalkin yesterday evening.

By Hayley Halpin Friday 10 Sep 2021, 6:02 PM
The firearms seized by gardaí
Image: An Garda Síochána via Twitter
Image: An Garda Síochána via Twitter

GARDAÍ HAVE SEIZED two handguns, three silencers and ammunition in Dublin. 

The seizures were made during an intelligence led operation in Clondalkin yesterday evening. 

The search operation was conducted by gardaí from Ronanstown Garda Station, with the assistance of the Ronanstown Detective Unit, following intelligence received to an ongoing investigation into the sale and supply of drugs in Clondalkin. 

A domestic premises was searched in a residential estate. 

During the course of the search, a small amount of cannabis herb was seized along with two handguns, three silencers and 105 rounds of 9mm ammunition. 

All firearms have been sent to the Ballistics Unit for analysis. 

No one was arrested during the search. 

Investigations are ongoing. 

