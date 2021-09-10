Two handguns, three silencers and ammunition seized during Garda search in Dublin

GARDAÍ HAVE SEIZED two handguns, three silencers and ammunition in Dublin.

The seizures were made during an intelligence led operation in Clondalkin yesterday evening.

The search operation was conducted by gardaí from Ronanstown Garda Station, with the assistance of the Ronanstown Detective Unit, following intelligence received to an ongoing investigation into the sale and supply of drugs in Clondalkin.

A domestic premises was searched in a residential estate.

During the course of the search, a small amount of cannabis herb was seized along with two handguns, three silencers and 105 rounds of 9mm ammunition.

All firearms have been sent to the Ballistics Unit for analysis.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

No one was arrested during the search.

Investigations are ongoing.