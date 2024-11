KAMALA HARRIS WILL not address her supporters until later today, postponing a planned post-election speech set for Tuesday night, as the race for the White House looks all but set to be declared for her opponent Donald Trump.

In an address to supporters gathered at Howard University in Washington DC last night, Harris’ campaign manager, Cedric Richmond, thanked them, but reiterated the campaign’s claim that the race was to be a tight one.

“We still have votes to be counted. We still have states that have to be called yet. We will continue overnight to make sure that every voice is counted, that every voice is heard.

“So you won’t hear from the Vice-President tonight, but you will hear from her tomorrow,” he said.

In a memo circulated to US media outlets last night, the Harris campaign said that while things were looking positive for their opponents, “we have known all along that our clearest path to 270 electoral votes lies through the Blue Wall states”, referring to the states of Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Wisconsin, traditionally the Democratic Party’s strongest source of support.

However, despite the campaign’s optimism, these predictions have seemingly not borne fruit.

In our last update, Donald Trump had secured 267 votes from the Electoral College, following his win in Pennsylvania, just three shy of the 270 needed to secure his seat in the Oval Office for the next four years.

In a speech to supporters, Trump has already declared himself the 49th President of the United States, saying that his was “a movement like no one has ever seen before”.

Meanwhile, world leaders have followed suit.

Taoiseach Simon Harris congratulated Trump on his victory, saying that he looked forward to working to “deepen and strengthen the historic and unbreakable bonds between our people and our nations in the years ahead”.

Trump also received congratulations from UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Ukrainian President Volodymr Zelenskyy, and EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

The Harris campaign has not released details as to what time she will address supporters today.