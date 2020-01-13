This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Queen Elizabeth says she 'respects and understands' Harry and Meghan's decision to step away from royal family

The UK’s head of state announced there would be a “period of transition” with Harry and Meghan.

By Garreth MacNamee Monday 13 Jan 2020, 5:17 PM
Image: PA Wire/PA Images
Image: PA Wire/PA Images

THE BRITISH QUEEN has issued a statement in support of Harry and Meghan following a crisis summit saying the royal family “respect and understand” their desire for a “new life”.

The UK’s head of state announced there would be a “period of transition” with Harry and Meghan – who have said they want to be financially independent and step back as senior royals – living in Canada and the UK.

She stressed the discussions were “complex matters” for her family to resolve but she wanted “final decisions” in the “coming days”.

Her statement reads: “Today my family had a very constructive discussion on the future of my grandson and his family. My family and I are entirely supportive of Harry and Meghan’s desire to create a new life as a young family. 

“Although we would have preferred them to remain full-time working members of the royal family, we respect and understand their wish to live a more independent life as a family while remaining a valued part of my family. 

“Harry and Meghan have made clear that they do not want to be reliant on public funds in their new lives. 

“It has therefore been agreed that there will be a period of transition in which the Sussexes will spend time in Canada and the UK. 

“These are complex matters for my family to resolve, and there is some more work to be done, but I have asked for final decisions to be reached in the coming days.”

With reporting by PA 

Garreth MacNamee
garreth@thejournal.ie

