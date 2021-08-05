The 5 at 5: Thursday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #NADINE: Daniel Murtagh has been found guilty of the murder of his former partner Nadine Lott.

2. #ZAPPONE: Colm Brophy, a Junior Minister in the Department of Foreign Affairs has said he cannot say for sure if the UN Special Envoy position for which Katherine Zappone was nominated will be filled.

3. #PUBLIC HEALTH: A relative of Danny Healy-Rae has said the family is to ‘look at the circumstances’ after a video was published on social media showing alleged breaches of Covid-19 restrictions at the Kerry TD’s pub.

4. #LIVE MUSIC: Electric Picnic Organisers have called on the government to “immediately issue reopening guidelines” for the live music sector.

5. #BELARUS: A Belarusian Olympic sprinter who feared reprisals at home after criticising her coaches at the Tokyo Games has reached safety in Poland following a dramatic standoff.

