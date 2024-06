NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Rhasidat Adeleke on her way to a national 100m record. Bryan Keane / INPHO Bryan Keane / INPHO / INPHO

The president of the Irish Airlines Pilot’s Association (IALPA) said that increased industrial action was not off the table if an agreement over a proposed pay increase is not reached with Aer Lingus .

. A man in his 80s died in a single-vehicle collision while riding a quad bike on Achill Island, Co Mayo.

on Achill Island, Co Mayo. The second Green Party hustings got underway today as leadership contenders Roderic O’Gorman and Pippa Hackett continued to press their cases for replacing outgoing party leader Eamon Ryan.

hustings got underway today as leadership contenders Roderic O’Gorman and Pippa Hackett continued to press their cases for replacing outgoing party leader Eamon Ryan. Rashidat Adeleke won gold and broke the Irish National 100m record with a time of 11.33 at the 123.ie National Senior Track and Field Championships at Morton Stadium today.

with a time of 11.33 at the 123.ie National Senior Track and Field Championships at Morton Stadium today. Taoiseach Simon Harris said that he wanted to acknowledge the actions of Natasha O’Brien , the young woman who was the victim of a vicious assault and whose attacker received a fully suspended sentence.

, the young woman who was the victim of a vicious assault and whose attacker received a fully suspended sentence. The Irish Hotels Federation criticised proposals that could see a hotel tax introduced in Dublin.

INTERNATIONAL

Advertisement

National Rally leader Marine Le Pen addressing supporters today. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

#FRANCE: The far-right National Rally topped the polls in the first round of voting in the French parliamentary elections.

#EU: Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban presented a new alliance with Austria’s far-right Freedom Party and the main Czech opposition party.

PARTING SHOT

TOURISTS AT THE Cliffs of Moher suffered a litany of scrapes, sprains, bangs and bruises in the past two years, with at least 13 blown over by high winds near the 200-metre high cliffs, while several fell over while trying to take photos.

There were about 10 incidents in which tripping tourists fell into the barbed wire along the path or grabbed it by accident and cut their hands.

Read Valerie Flynn’s full report here.