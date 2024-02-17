Here's What Happened Today: Saturday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal brings you all of today’s top stories.
IRELAND
- RTÉ director general Kevin Bakhurst released a statement with details of how a number of executives at the national broadcaster left their posts.
- Basketball Ireland said its Instagram account was “permanently disabled” by parent company Meta in the aftermath of a controversial game between Ireland and Israel.
- A man was arrested after drugs worth close to €6.5 million were seized at Rosslare Europort in Co Wexford yesterday.
- RTÉ confirmed it asked musicians not to wear pro-Palestinian clothing and accessories during a performance on the Late Late Show.
- Taoiseach Leo Varadkar denied that Ireland is reliant on the UK armed forces to protect its waters, airspace and undersea cables.
- A man in his 20s died following a single-vehicle collision in Co Kilkenny.
- Holly Cairns gave her first speech as Social Democrats leader at the party’s national conference in UCD, appealing to “disillusioned” voters.
- Tens of thousands of people marched through Dublin – an other parts of the country – in support of the people of Palestine.
INTERNATIONAL
#PALESTINE Israel said it took into custody 100 people at one of Gaza’s main hospitals after troops raided the facility, with fears mounting for patients and staff trapped inside. Further south in Rafah, 1.4 million people remain trapped and in fear of a ground invasion by Israeli troops.
#RUSSIA The UK Government summoned Russian embassy diplomats “to make clear that we hold the Russian authorities fully responsible” for the death of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny.
#UKRAINE The head of the Ukrainian military said early today that he was withdrawing troops from Avdiivka in eastern Ukraine, where they have battled a Russian assault for four months.
PARTING SHOT
While the pro-Palestine march in Dublin today may have drawn the headlines today, another march was held by locals in Baltimore, west Cork.
The small group made their way out to the Baltimore Beacon, a white warning marker for ships perched at the end of a nearby headland.
The group make the trip every weekend and were pictured today by photographer Andy Gibson.
have your say