A dog wearing a free Palestine collar at the National Demonstration in support of Palestine in Dublin city centre. Leah Farrell
Here's What Happened Today: Saturday

Here’s your round-up of what made the headlines today.
53 minutes ago

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal brings you all of today’s top stories.

IRELAND

912Palestine Protest_90699485 (1) A dog wearing a free Palestine collar at the National Demonstration in support of Palestine in Dublin city centre. Leah Farrell Leah Farrell

INTERNATIONAL

people-lay-flowers-paying-the-last-respect-to-alexei-navalny-at-the-monument-a-large-boulder-from-the-solovetsky-islands-where-the-first-camp-of-the-gulag-political-prison-system-was-established-wi People lay flowers paying respects to Alexei Navalny on a monument to those who died in Soviet-era gulags. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

#PALESTINE Israel said it took into custody 100 people at one of Gaza’s main hospitals after troops raided the facility, with fears mounting for patients and staff trapped inside. Further south in Rafah, 1.4 million people remain trapped and in fear of a ground invasion by Israeli troops. 

#RUSSIA The UK Government summoned Russian embassy diplomats “to make clear that we hold the Russian authorities fully responsible” for the death of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny.

#UKRAINE The head of the Ukrainian military said early today that he was withdrawing troops from Avdiivka in eastern Ukraine, where they have battled a Russian assault for four months.

PARTING SHOT 

beacon-of-solidarity-march-for-gaza-to-baltimore-beacon-baltimo The group meets at Baltimore Sailing Club every Saturday at 1pm to march for Gaza. Andy Gibson Andy Gibson

While the pro-Palestine march in Dublin today may have drawn the headlines today, another march was held by locals in Baltimore, west Cork.

The small group made their way out to the Baltimore Beacon, a white warning marker for ships perched at the end of a nearby headland. 

The group make the trip every weekend and were pictured today by photographer Andy Gibson. 

Author
David MacRedmond
