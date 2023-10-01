Advertisement

An exhibition was held today in Cork celebrating the city's history and heritage.
Here's What Happened Today: Sunday
Here’s what made the headlines today.
15 minutes ago

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

An exhibition was held today in Cork celebrating the city's history and heritage.

INTERNATIONAL 

spain-nightclub-fire ALFONSO DURAN Firefighter continued to retrieve bodies from a nightclub that caught fire in Murcia, Spain. ALFONSO DURAN

#MURCIA At least thirteen people were killed in a fire at a nightclub in Spain. 

#Chegutu The death toll from a collapsed mine in Zimbabwe was expected to reach thirteen as recovery efforts continued. 

#ANKARA A suicide bomber attacked the Turkish Parliament that left two guards injured. The Kurdish PKK workers party claimed responsibility. 

#Nagorno-Karabakh Azerbaijan issued an arrest warrant for former Nagorno-Karabakh separatist leader Arayik Harutyunyan, according to the country’s prosecutor general.

#WARSAW Around a million people gathered at a rally in Warsaw to protest against Poland’s conservative government two weeks ahead of a key general election.

#WASHINGTON The US government temporarily avoided a shutdown as lawmakers reached a deal to continue funding until mid November. 

#CHIAPAS At least ten people died when a truck carrying migrants overturned on a highway in Mexico. 

PARTING SHOT

riverfsb; Shutterstock Shutterstock

‘A demonic agenda’: How sex ed became the target of anti-LGBT groups at the National Stadium

In our lead story this morning, Stevie McDermott examined how sex education became a focal point for anti-LGBTQ activists.

You can read the full article here.

