Here's What Happened Today: Sunday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.
#MURCIA At least thirteen people were killed in a fire at a nightclub in Spain.
#Chegutu The death toll from a collapsed mine in Zimbabwe was expected to reach thirteen as recovery efforts continued.
#ANKARA A suicide bomber attacked the Turkish Parliament that left two guards injured. The Kurdish PKK workers party claimed responsibility.
#Nagorno-Karabakh Azerbaijan issued an arrest warrant for former Nagorno-Karabakh separatist leader Arayik Harutyunyan, according to the country’s prosecutor general.
#WARSAW Around a million people gathered at a rally in Warsaw to protest against Poland’s conservative government two weeks ahead of a key general election.
#WASHINGTON The US government temporarily avoided a shutdown as lawmakers reached a deal to continue funding until mid November.
#CHIAPAS At least ten people died when a truck carrying migrants overturned on a highway in Mexico.
‘A demonic agenda’: How sex ed became the target of anti-LGBT groups at the National Stadium
In our lead story this morning, Stevie McDermott examined how sex education became a focal point for anti-LGBTQ activists.
You can read the full article here.
