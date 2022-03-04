Here's What Happened Today: Friday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney said that the EU are “disgusted and outraged” at Russia’s “brutal” invasion of Ukraine, and that the takeover of a nuclear plant was yet another “new red flag”.

The Government will not wait until October's Budget to take action against the rising cost of living, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar said.

President Michael D Higgins and his wife Sabina have tested positive for Covid

Applegreen warned its business customers that there will be a "substantial" increase in the price of fuel from tomorrow

from tomorrow A protest is to take place outside the GPO at 2pm tomorrow in support of Ukraine.

WORLD

Volodymyr Zelenskyy appeared on video to address thousands of people protesting against the invasion of Ukraine in several European cities – among them Prague, Paris, Lyon, Frankfurt. Source: PA Images

#NUCLEAR PLANT: Russian forces seized control of Europe’s largest nuclear power plant after a battle with Ukrainian troops. At a UN Security Council meeting called on to discuss the nuclear threat, Moscow’s UN ambassador denied that Russian forces had shelled the plant.

#INFORMATION WAR: Russia blocked access to Facebook and Twitter, and limited access to news websites including the BBC, Radio Free Europe and the independent Russian site Meduza.

#PAKISTAN: At least 56 people were killed and 194 wounded by a suicide bomb claimed by the so-called Islamic State at a Shiite mosque in the northwestern Pakistan city of Peshawar.

PARTING SHOT

There’s been a lot to be despondent and angry about over the past week.

But there have also been incredible moments of generosity and selflessness. We’ll end on that note, because it keeps us going during dark times.