Tuesday 13 October 2020
Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday

Budget 2021, 811 new cases of Covid-19 and the beginning of Patrick Quirke’s appeal for Mr Moonlight murder conviction…

By Stephen McDermott Tuesday 13 Oct 2020, 8:29 PM
Members of the public watch Paschal Donohoe deliver Budget 2021
NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Members of the public watch Paschal Donohoe deliver Budget 2021 Source: RollingNews.ie

  • Budget 2021 was announced by the Government at the Convention Centre.
  • Opposition TDs claimed that the Budget failed to offer hope to people facing into uncertainty.
  • Health officials reported three more deaths and 811 new cases of Covid-19. In the North, 863 new cases and seven more deaths were reported.
  • The Stormont Executive held late-night talks over the spiralling number of Covid-19 cases.
  • A man in his 50s was killed after a tractor overturned in Kilkenny.
  • A family in Limerick city were reported to be sleeping under a bridge after being evicted from their home at the weekend.
  • An appeal by Patrick Quirke against his conviction for the murder of Bobby ‘Mr Moonlight’ Ryan began in the Court of Appeal.
  • Séamus Woulfe postponed a meeting with the Chief Justice Frank Clarke for a third time.
  • Bar owners told the High Court that they were given direct assurances from insurer FBD that their policies covered losses caused by Covid-19.
  • A 28-year-old man who dangled his three-and-a-half-month-old daughter by one leg over a river pleaded guilty to endangering her life in court.

INTERNATIONAL

coronavirus-tue-oct-13-2020 A figure of Boris Johnson suspended outside a London restaurant Source: PA

#CLIMATE CHANGE: The UN weather agency warned that the number of people who need international humanitarian help could increase sharply as a result of climate change.

#AMY CONEY BARRETT: Donald Trump’s Supreme Court nominee said she could not commit to recusing herself from any cases involving disputes that may arise from the upcoming US presidential election.

#FLY ZONE: EU member states agreed to a new ‘traffic light’ system to co-ordinate international Covid-19 travel restrictions across the continent.

#PORTUGAL: Footballer Cristiano Ronaldo tested positive for coronavirus.

PARTING SHOT

Yesterday, the Internet was abuzz about an old ad by the British government for re-skilling and re-training.

If you haven’t seen it, the viral ad features an image of a ballet dancer with the caption “Fatima’s next job could be cyber (she just doesn’t know it yet)”.

It came in for criticism for, among other things, a tone deaf attitude towards the arts and seeming criticism of those who follow their dreams, and was eventually removed.

But the story continued this evening, when Channel 4 News reported that the woman in the picture is actually the owner of a dance studio in Florida, and was not aware that her image had been used in the ad.

It’s also reported that the woman concerned is taking legal advice over the image. Not a twist anyone was expecting.

Comments have been closed as legal proceedings are active in some of the stories above.

COMMENTS

