Here's What Happened Today: Thursday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- A person in the North was diagnosed with Covid-19, although there are still no cases confirmed in the Republic.
- China’s ambassador to Ireland said he believes the State can learn lessons from the initial delay in locking down Hubei province where the coronavirus originated.
- The daughter of grandmother Patricia O’Connor, who was bludgeoned to death in south Dublin, was found guilty of helping to conceal the murder.
- The number of homeless people in Ireland rose to more than 10,000 again.
- A man accused of murdering journalist Lyra McKee was granted bail.
- A Status Orange wind warning was put in place for seven counties ahead of the arrival of Storm Jorge.
- Dublin City Council announced that it would introduce a temporary cycle route along the Liffey by August.
- An Bord Pleanála granted permission for a new 24-storey tower in Cork city.
- Fianna Fáil’s housing spokesperson said the party is willing to look at all options to help people who are trapped paying high rents.
INTERNATIONAL
#BREXIT: The British government said it could walk away from trade talks with the European Union in June unless there is the “broad outline” of a deal.
#JAPAN: Japan announced it would close schools across the country to help control the spread of the novel coronavirus.
#USA: Donald Trump said the US is considering travel restrictions on Italy and South Korea over Covid-19 fears.
PARTING SHOT
With no second vote on a new Taoiseach in the Dáil next week, talks over government formation are expected to take a while yet.
As the process drags on and speculation mounts as to whether Sinn Féin will be involved or not, comedian Des Bishop has given a unique slant on Mary Lou McDonald’s current situation.
Comments have been closed for legal reasons.
COMMENTS