Here's What Happened Today: Thursday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

An installation as part of the 100 Objects of Irish Global Solidarity exhibition in Dublin Source: Niall Carson/PA Images

INTERNATIONAL

A flooded road near Upton-upon-Severn, Worcestershire, UK Source: PA

#BREXIT: The British government said it could walk away from trade talks with the European Union in June unless there is the “broad outline” of a deal.

#JAPAN: Japan announced it would close schools across the country to help control the spread of the novel coronavirus.

#USA: Donald Trump said the US is considering travel restrictions on Italy and South Korea over Covid-19 fears.

PARTING SHOT

With no second vote on a new Taoiseach in the Dáil next week, talks over government formation are expected to take a while yet.

As the process drags on and speculation mounts as to whether Sinn Féin will be involved or not, comedian Des Bishop has given a unique slant on Mary Lou McDonald’s current situation.

Comments have been closed for legal reasons.