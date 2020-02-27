This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Thursday 27 February, 2020
Here's What Happened Today: Thursday

Here’s what made headlines today.

By Stephen McDermott Thursday 27 Feb 2020, 8:49 PM
NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

irish-global-solidarity-exhibition An installation as part of the 100 Objects of Irish Global Solidarity exhibition in Dublin Source: Niall Carson/PA Images

INTERNATIONAL

winter-weather-feb-27th-2020 A flooded road near Upton-upon-Severn, Worcestershire, UK Source: PA

#BREXIT: The British government said it could walk away from trade talks with the European Union in June unless there is the “broad outline” of a deal.

#JAPAN: Japan announced it would close schools across the country to help control the spread of the novel coronavirus.

#USA: Donald Trump said the US is considering travel restrictions on Italy and South Korea over Covid-19 fears.

PARTING SHOT

With no second vote on a new Taoiseach in the Dáil next week, talks over government formation are expected to take a while yet.

As the process drags on and speculation mounts as to whether Sinn Féin will be involved or not, comedian Des Bishop has given a unique slant on Mary Lou McDonald’s current situation.

