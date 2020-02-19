Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round up of today’s news.

IRELAND

A Sinn Féin TD who apologised for controversial remarks she made on Twitter will not face further disciplinary action from the party

who apologised for controversial remarks she made on Twitter will not face further disciplinary action from the party A lack of consultation with locals ahead of the opening of a Direct Provision centre in Tullamore in Co Offaly has caused controversy

centre in Tullamore in Co Offaly has caused controversy Micheál Martin has announced Fianna Fáil’s negotiating team : deputy leader Dara Calleary and Anne Rabbitte made the cut

: deputy leader Dara Calleary and Anne Rabbitte made the cut A 14-year-old Dublin schoolboy is to stand trial accused of raping a girl

Very little fuel is on board the stricken vessel that washed up on the Cork coast

that washed up on the Cork coast Irish people aged 25-29 living with their parents grew at one of the highest rates in Europe over a ten-year period.

WORLD

#MR PRESIDENT! Donald Trump offered WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange a pardon if he said Russia was not involved in the leak of Democratic National Committee emails, a court heard.

#BOEING: Aircraft manufacturer Boeing vowed to tighten controls after potentially dangerous debris was found in fuel tanks of undelivered 737 Max aircraft, a plane that has been grounded worldwide following two deadly crashes.

#MEGXIT: The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will begin their new life away from the royal family from 31 March, a spokeswoman for the couple said.

PARTING SHOT

On my first week at @Europarl_EN in Brussels I was very surprised and delighted to find a hamper left by our recently departed @LibDems colleagues. What a nice gesture. Reminds us that millions of UK citizens' still with the EU #yorkshirebias 🇮🇪🇬🇧🇪🇺 pic.twitter.com/p1xB9x4D8G — Barry Andrews (@Andrews4Europe) February 19, 2020 Source: Barry Andrews /Twitter

Parting is such sweet sorrow – but Lib Dem MEPs leaving the European Parliament made it a little bit more palatable.

The departing parliamentarians left this lovely hamper of goodies for six MEPs – including Fianna Fáil’s Barry Andrews, who was “surprised and delighted” at the welcome present.

A heartening moment of humanity in the midst of a great political shift.