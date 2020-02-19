Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- A Sinn Féin TD who apologised for controversial remarks she made on Twitter will not face further disciplinary action from the party
- A lack of consultation with locals ahead of the opening of a Direct Provision centre in Tullamore in Co Offaly has caused controversy
- Micheál Martin has announced Fianna Fáil’s negotiating team: deputy leader Dara Calleary and Anne Rabbitte made the cut
- A 14-year-old Dublin schoolboy is to stand trial accused of raping a girl
- Very little fuel is on board the stricken vessel that washed up on the Cork coast
- Irish people aged 25-29 living with their parents grew at one of the highest rates in Europe over a ten-year period.
WORLD
#MR PRESIDENT! Donald Trump offered WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange a pardon if he said Russia was not involved in the leak of Democratic National Committee emails, a court heard.
#BOEING: Aircraft manufacturer Boeing vowed to tighten controls after potentially dangerous debris was found in fuel tanks of undelivered 737 Max aircraft, a plane that has been grounded worldwide following two deadly crashes.
#MEGXIT: The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will begin their new life away from the royal family from 31 March, a spokeswoman for the couple said.
PARTING SHOT
Parting is such sweet sorrow – but Lib Dem MEPs leaving the European Parliament made it a little bit more palatable.
The departing parliamentarians left this lovely hamper of goodies for six MEPs – including Fianna Fáil’s Barry Andrews, who was “surprised and delighted” at the welcome present.
A heartening moment of humanity in the midst of a great political shift.
