Dublin: 10 °C Wednesday 19 February, 2020
Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday

On the eve of the 33rd Dáil assembling, there were a lot of talks about talks…

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Wednesday 19 Feb 2020, 9:07 PM
https://jrnl.ie/5014135

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round up of today’s news.

IRELAND

2 NO FEE Feis Ceoil launch Renowned Irish violinist Róisin Walters launching a new partnership between the Feis Ceoil and the RDS. Source: Leon Farrell/Photocall Ireland

  • A Sinn Féin TD who apologised for controversial remarks she made on Twitter will not face further disciplinary action from the party
  • lack of consultation with locals ahead of the opening of a Direct Provision centre in Tullamore in Co Offaly has caused controversy
  • Micheál Martin has announced Fianna Fáil’s negotiating team: deputy leader Dara Calleary and Anne Rabbitte made the cut
  • A 14-year-old Dublin schoolboy is to stand trial accused of raping a girl
  • Very little fuel is on board the stricken vessel that washed up on the Cork coast
  • Irish people aged 25-29 living with their parents grew at one of the highest rates in Europe over a ten-year period. 

WORLD

sarum-lights-at-salisbury-cathedral A light and sound art installation, titled Sarum Lights, is marking the Salisbury Cathedral's 800th anniversary. Source: PA

#MR PRESIDENT! Donald Trump offered WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange a pardon if he said Russia was not involved in the leak of Democratic National Committee emails, a court heard.

#BOEING: Aircraft manufacturer Boeing vowed to tighten controls after potentially dangerous debris was found in fuel tanks of undelivered 737 Max aircraft, a plane that has been grounded worldwide following two deadly crashes.

#MEGXIT: The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will begin their new life away from the royal family from 31 March, a spokeswoman for the couple said.

PARTING SHOT

Parting is such sweet sorrow – but Lib Dem MEPs leaving the European Parliament made it a little bit more palatable.

The departing parliamentarians left this lovely hamper of goodies for six MEPs – including Fianna Fáil’s Barry Andrews, who was “surprised and delighted” at the welcome present.

A heartening moment of humanity in the midst of a great political shift.

About the author:

Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

COMMENTS

