Here's What Happened Today: Sunday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Mark Herghelejiu, aged 6, eats an ice cream while sitting on a Moore Street stall. Source: PA

Fianna Fail, Fine Gael and the Green Party are to meet again tomorrow for further talks towards forming a government

One further person with Covid-19 has died, and there are 25 new cases in Ireland

has died, and there are 25 new cases in Ireland Gardaí in Cork are investigating after a male youth was stabbed in an incident last night in the Waterpark area of Carrigaline

was stabbed in an incident last night in the Waterpark area of Carrigaline Ireland could have a travel ‘air bridge’ with France, Portugal, Germany, and perhaps Greece

with France, Portugal, Germany, and perhaps Greece A young couple who had secured mortgage approval to buy their first home have had this approval withdrawn by their bank because one of them is availing of the temporary wage subsidy scheme

because one of them is availing of the temporary wage subsidy scheme Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan said that a “root-and-branch” change of the Direct Provision system would “ultimately lead to its abolition”.

WORLD

Protesters at the window of Foreign and Commonwealth Office building in London. Source: Frank Augstein

#UK: Police launched an investigation after protesters in Bristol pulled down the statue of a 17th Century slave trader and MP Edward Colston, and threw him into the harbour.

#TWITTER: Author of the Harry Potter series, JK Rowling, was criticised by LGBT groups and others online after a series of tweets about gender terminology.

#JAIR BOLSONARO: Brazil’s government stopped publishing a running total of coronavirus deaths and infections in an extraordinary move that critics call an attempt to hide the true toll of the disease in Latin America’s largest nation.

PARTING SHOT

A prescient message through the words of prominent Irish language poet, Máirtín Ó Direáin.