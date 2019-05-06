Here's What Happened Today: Bank Holiday Monday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- Four people were arrested after a taxi driver was allegedly assaulted in Dublin last night.
- A man in his 30s died after a stabbing at a house in Arklow, Co Wicklow, overnight.
- The Department of Justice and Equality was concerned that a potential legal challenge to the opening of a Direct Provision centre at a disused hotel could disrupt the lives of asylum seekers.
- Taoiseach Leo Varadkar was urged by students protesting climate change to take the necessary steps to safeguard their future, new documents show.
- Gardaí investigating an arson attack at a house in Corduff in west Dublin earlier this weekend have arrested two men.
- A driver was arrested on suspicion of drink driving after the truck he was driving left the road and crashed into the sea in Co Waterford.
THE WORLD
#UNITED KINGDOM: Britain’s Duchess of Sussex – known as Meghan Markle – gave birth to a boy, seventh in line to the throne.
#NATURAL WORLD: A landmark UN report has found that nature is more at risk now than at any other time in human history.
#UNITED STATES: Democrats in America moved to hold Attorney General William Barr in contempt of Congress for not providing a full version of the Mueller report.
PARTING SHOT
A new mural of murdered 29-year-old journalist Lyra McKee has been painted in her native Belfast.
The mural is painted alongside the words of a letter Lyra wrote to her 14-year-old self which has since been read worldwide following her death last month.
“It won’t always be like this,” the letter read. “It’s going to get better.”
COMMENTS