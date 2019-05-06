Here's What Happened Today: Bank Holiday Monday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Artist John Fitzgerald doing a painting of the new stand at The Curragh Racecourse, Kildare. Source: RollingNews.ie

Four people were arrested after a taxi driver was allegedly assaulted in Dublin last night.

A man in his 30s died after a stabbing at a house in Arklow, Co Wicklow, overnight.

The Department of Justice and Equality was concerned that a potential legal challenge to the opening of a Direct Provision centre at a disused hotel could disrupt the lives of asylum seekers.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar was urged by students protesting climate change to take the necessary steps to safeguard their future, new documents show.

Gardaí investigating an arson attack at a house in Corduff in west Dublin earlier this weekend have arrested two men.

A driver was arrested on suspicion of drink driving after the truck he was driving left the road and crashed into the sea in Co Waterford.

THE WORLD

People sit on an empty Brighton Beach in the UK on the May Bank Holiday. Source: PA Wire/PA Images

#UNITED KINGDOM: Britain’s Duchess of Sussex – known as Meghan Markle – gave birth to a boy, seventh in line to the throne.

#NATURAL WORLD: A landmark UN report has found that nature is more at risk now than at any other time in human history.

#UNITED STATES: Democrats in America moved to hold Attorney General William Barr in contempt of Congress for not providing a full version of the Mueller report.

PARTING SHOT

A new mural of murdered 29-year-old journalist Lyra McKee has been painted in her native Belfast.

The mural is painted alongside the words of a letter Lyra wrote to her 14-year-old self which has since been read worldwide following her death last month.

“It won’t always be like this,” the letter read. “It’s going to get better.”

Source: PA Wire/PA Images