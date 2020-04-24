Here's What Happened Today: Friday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

George Murray eating his lunch in the Capuchin Friary on Church street Dublin Source: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

Health officials have confirmed a further 37 deaths and 577 new cases of Covid-19 here. 185 ‘probable’ deaths were also confirmed this evening.

Meanwhile, the Department of Health announced that five healthcare workers so far have died of coronavirus.

Leo Varadkar suggested that the Covid-19 wage subsidy scheme and the pandemic unemployment payment may be extended if restrictions remain in place.

Data from Dublin Bus showed an increase in the number of journeys taken this week.

An internal Garda investigation was launched after an officer had his uniform and garda hat stolen after he attended a party at a convicted drug dealer's home.

Five insurers committed to giving customers relief on car insurance premiums, after calls were made to do so because people are currently restricted in where they can drive.

A man was jailed for eight years after being found guilty of conspiring with Kinahan cartel murder plotters to assassinate Dublin man Gary Hanley.

Rural independents dismissed Green Party leader Eamon Ryan's insistence that a 7% yearly reduction in carbon emissions is a must for his party to enter government.

INTERNATIONAL

Firefighters battle a gorse fire in Newry Source: Niall Carson/PA Images

#DON’T DO IT The manufacturer of Dettol said that “under no circumstances” should the product be injected or ingested after US President Donald Trump suggested that doing so could be a treatment against Covid-19.



#NOVA SCOTIA Canadian police said the country’s worst-ever mass shooting erupted after an argument between the gunman and his girlfriend, who survived the attack.

#ROYAL ROW The UK High Court heard Meghan Markle’s allegations that a British newspaper’s articles were responsible for “causing” the dispute between her and her estranged father were “objectionable”.

PARTING SHOT

Everyone is managing the Covid-19 crisis in their own way, both on an individual level and nationally.

In the US, where the pandemic has hit hardest, different states have reacted in different ways. But while they might be acting individually on an administrative level, people are still doing what they can to help their compatriots across the country.

Here’s one example, shared by New York governor Andrew Cuomo today. He received a letter from a Kansas farmer, who took the time to send PPE to the state where the virus has hit hardest, despite having health worries closer to home:

I received this letter from a farmer in northeast Kansas. His wife is ill and he is aging.



He sent me 1 of 5 N95 masks he has from farming to pass on to a doctor or nurse in New York.



This is humanity at its best. I share his letter as inspiration. pic.twitter.com/Fa4h5LH9rL — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) April 24, 2020 Source: Andrew Cuomo /Twitter

True solidarity.