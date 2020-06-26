Here's What Happened Today: Friday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Fianna Fail party leader Michael Martin TD in the Clayton Hotel in Dublin Source: RollingNews.ie

INTERNATIONAL

Police stand at the scene in Glasgow, where a man was shot by an armed officer Source: PA

#BEACHES: UK health secretary Matt Hancock warned that the government there will take action like close beaches if social distancing measures are ignored, after thousands flocked to the south coast of England yesterday.

#GLASGOW: A suspect was shot dead by police and six other people were hospitalised following a serious incident in Glasgow city centre.

#AUSTRALIA: Supermarkets across Australia imposed purchase limits on toilet paper amid panic buying fuelled by worries over a surge in coronavirus cases.

PARTING SHOT

So four months on, we have a government.

There are those who would call the agreement reached between Fianna Fáil, Fine Gael and the Green Party historic. Others would argue that all such agreements are historic, and that this occasion is no more historically significant than others.

Whatever your stance, one Twitter user pointed out something that may have been an indisputably historic moment.

It followed this tweet from Green Party TD Ossian Smyth, sent moments before the results of his party’s very-much-up-in-the-air vote on the programme for government was announced:

Many seemed to think that this signalled the moment when we all knew what was coming, including @aideenblackwood, who seems to have recognised the significance of the tweet:

A government being announced by emoji feels like a new low — Aideen (@aideenblackwood) June 26, 2020 Source: Aideen /Twitter

Now that’s historic.