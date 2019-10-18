Here's What Happened Today: Friday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Leo Varadkar says he has confidence in TD Maria Bailey. Source: Niall Carson

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said he has confidence in TD Maria Bailey as a general election candidate despite party members tabling a motion of no confidence.

said he has confidence in TD Maria Bailey as a general election candidate despite party members tabling a motion of no confidence. The head of the Criminal Asset’s Bureau has warned that establishing ‘mini-CAB‘ units around Ireland would weaken the strength of the agency.

has warned that establishing ‘mini-CAB‘ units around Ireland would weaken the strength of the agency. Gardaí are investigating social media shooting threats made against two schools in Limerick and Galway.

threats made against two schools in Limerick and Galway. Leo Varadkar said it had crossed his mind that he could get a phone call in the middle of the night, asking him to compromise in order to secure a Brexit deal.

in order to secure a Brexit deal. Businessman Sean Quinn says he has no desire to take back his former companies following the attack on Kevin Lunney.

says he has no desire to take back his former companies following the attack on Kevin Lunney. A trade union that represents Ryanair’s Irish-based pilots is seeking a High Court order preventing the airline from progressing its legal action against them.

WORLD

NASA astronauts Christina Koch (right) and fellow Expedition 61 Flight Engineer Jessica Meir. Source: UPI/PA Images

#SPACE US astronauts Christina Koch and Jessica Meir made history as the first all-female spacewalk kicked off at the International Space Station.

#BABY POWDER Johnson & Johnson in the US has recalled a single batch of its baby powder as a precaution after government testing found trace amounts of asbestos in one bottle bought online.

#EL CHAPO An intense gunfight has paralysed the capital of Mexico’s Sinaloa state after security forces located one of Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman’s sons who is wanted in the US on drug trafficking charges.

Parting shot

It’s been some week for Brexit.

On Monday, we knew one thing: that the pressure was on for a deal to be struck between the EU and the UK on Brexit.

Tomorrow there’s a vote in the House of Commons to when Britain will essentially decide if they are accepting or rejecting it. Get caught up on all that’s involved with this new deal here:

Source: The Explainer/SoundCloud