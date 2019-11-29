This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Here's What Happened Today: Friday

Two stabbing incidents in London and the Hague, a by-election in Dublin, Cork and Wexford, and Lisa Smith to return to Ireland.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Friday 29 Nov 2019, 9:09 PM
Abandoned buses on London Bridge after today's attack.
Image: AP/PA Images
Image: AP/PA Images

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

CMK29112019_Glow Cork _0002 Emilie O'Meara of Douglas at the launch of GLOW, A Cork Christmas Celebration. Source: Clare Keogh

  • A man in his 40s was shot in Cork. His condition has been described as stable
  • Lisa Smith is expected to return to Ireland this weekend
  • The Oireachtas awarded a €2 million tender for printing services this month
  • Turnout has been “diabolically” low in by-elections in Dublin Cork and Wexford
  • This year had the highest number of patients on trolleys since records began
  • A man was charged with the murder of 11-month-old Hunter McGleenon
  • Tusla deferred new safety regulations for creches until June 2020.

WORLD

britain-london-bridge Abandoned buses on London Bridge after today's attack. Source: AP/PA Images

#LONDON BRIDGE: Two members of the public died after being stabbed in a terror attack in London; the suspect was shot dead at the scene by the police.

#THE HAGUE: Three people were injured in a stabbing incident in The Hague’s main shopping street, Dutch police said.

#COURTS: South Korean K-pop singer-songwriter Jung Joon-young was convicted today of gang rape, as well as secretly filming and distributing illicit sex videos of his partners, and jailed for six years.

#US: President Donald Trump paid a surprise Thanksgiving visit to Afghanistan, where he announced the US and Taliban have been engaged in ongoing peace talks.

PARTING SHOT

It doesn’t matter, once you are there together and are happy and surrounded by people you love, that’s what it’s all about.

The Late Late Toy Show airs tonight, and host Ryan Tubridy wants to put the focus on homeless children who “need a voice”. 

He said that he’s made it his mission that they would be represented on this year’s Toy Show, which has taken Frozen 2 as its theme. If you’re interested, it starts at 9.35pm tonight on RTÉ One (here’s the RTÉ Player link).

Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

