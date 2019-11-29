Here's What Happened Today: Friday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Emilie O'Meara of Douglas at the launch of GLOW, A Cork Christmas Celebration. Source: Clare Keogh

A man in his 40s was shot in Cork . His condition has been described as stable

. His condition has been described as stable Lisa Smith is expected to return to Ireland this weekend

is expected to return to Ireland this weekend The Oireachtas awarded a €2 million tender for printing services this month

for printing services this month Turnout has been “diabolically” low in by-elections in Dublin Cork and Wexford

has been “diabolically” low in by-elections in Dublin Cork and Wexford This year had the highest number of patients on trolleys since records began

on trolleys since records began A man was charged with the murder of 11-month-old Hunter McGleenon

Tusla deferred new safety regulations for creches until June 2020.

WORLD

Abandoned buses on London Bridge after today's attack. Source: AP/PA Images

#LONDON BRIDGE: Two members of the public died after being stabbed in a terror attack in London; the suspect was shot dead at the scene by the police.

#THE HAGUE: Three people were injured in a stabbing incident in The Hague’s main shopping street, Dutch police said.

#COURTS: South Korean K-pop singer-songwriter Jung Joon-young was convicted today of gang rape, as well as secretly filming and distributing illicit sex videos of his partners, and jailed for six years.

#US: President Donald Trump paid a surprise Thanksgiving visit to Afghanistan, where he announced the US and Taliban have been engaged in ongoing peace talks.

PARTING SHOT

It doesn’t matter, once you are there together and are happy and surrounded by people you love, that’s what it’s all about.

The Late Late Toy Show airs tonight, and host Ryan Tubridy wants to put the focus on homeless children who “need a voice”.

He said that he’s made it his mission that they would be represented on this year’s Toy Show, which has taken Frozen 2 as its theme. If you’re interested, it starts at 9.35pm tonight on RTÉ One (here’s the RTÉ Player link).