Here's What Happened Today: Friday

IRELAND

Barbara Dawson, Director of the Hugh Lane Gallery; and Lord Mayor of Dublin Hazel Chu celebrating the new Sir Hugh Lane Bequest Agreement with the National Gallery in London. Source: Naoise Culhane

A community was left reeling after three brothers were found dead in Mitchelstown Co Cork today

were found dead in Mitchelstown Co Cork today A further 13 countries have been added to the list of countries from where people arriving here would be required to quarantine in a hotel, bringing the total to 33

have been added to the list of countries from where people arriving here would be required to quarantine in a hotel, bringing the total to 33 Stormont’s agriculture minister “unilaterally” halted the construction of permanent inspection facilities for Brexit checks on agri-foods arriving from Great Britain

checks on agri-foods arriving from Great Britain More than 238,000 people in Ireland have now received their first dose of a Covid vaccine , representing 5.02% of the population

, representing 5.02% of the population Children’s Minister Roderic O’Gorman said there is “no meaningful justification or reason for the extension” of the Mother and Baby Homes Commission

Commission Gardaí have issued approximately 9,800 fines relating to Covid-19 breaches to date.

relating to Covid-19 breaches to date. The OPW is asking people to consider not bringing their car if they are going to the Phoenix Park in Dublin this weekend.

WORLD

Starlings above Brighton Palace Pier after sunset in West Sussex. Source: Steven Paston

#JAMAL KHASHOGGI: A US intelligence report has found that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman approved the killing of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi.

#IS BRIDE: Shamina Begum can’t return to the UK to pursue an appeal against the removal of her British citizenship, its Supreme Court has ruled.

#SCHOOL KIDNAPPING: Suspected armed bandits raided a school in northwestern Nigeria overnight abducting students, local authorities said, raising fears that the country had been hit by another mass kidnapping.

