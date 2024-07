NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

The Coolock Says No anti-immigrant protestors held a public meeting at the old Crown Paint plant this evening, which is due to be developed for International Protection Applicants RollingNews.ie RollingNews.ie

A fire has broken out at the Coolock site earmarked for the housing of international protection applicants, less than 24 hours after emergency services put out another blaze.

emergency services put out another blaze. The long examination of Ireland’s response to the Covid-19 pandemic will have an “independent panel” appointed before October , the Tánaiste has said.

, the Tánaiste has said. A Dublin man described in court as “a loner” has been refused bail after being charged with threatening to kill Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald in a social media video.

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald in a social media video. Two men were hospitalised yesterday evening after a piece of equipment fell from a height at a construction site in the west of Dublin city.

from a height at a construction site in the west of Dublin city. Enoch Burke has lost a High Court action appealing an order for him to stay away from Wilson’s Hospital School .

. Ireland will face Georgia in a Euro 2025 qualification play-off semi-final, with the victors facing either Wales or Slovakia for a place at the finals in Switzerland.

for a place at the finals in Switzerland. The brother of father of seven, Thomas Dooley, was found guilty today of the murder of the 42-year-old who died after he was attacked at a burial in a graveyard in Tralee, Co Kerry in October 2022.

INTERNATIONAL

Screens displaying error messages amid global Microsoft Outage at the Indira Gandhi International Airport Alamy Alamy

#BLACKOUT A large-scale tech outage has been wreaking havoc on IT systems across the world this morning, with broadcasters and websites being taken offline.

#CLOSE CALL Donald Trump recounted his assassination attempt and called for unity before laying out a sweeping populist agenda as he accepted the Republican nomination for US president on the final day of the party’s national convention in Milwaukee.

#ICJ The UN’s top court has said that Israeli settlement policies in Palestinian territories are in breach of international law.

#SHAM TRIAL A Russian court today convicted Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich on espionage charges that his employer and the US have rejected as a sham.

PARTING SHOT

Arthur Ellis Photography Arthur Ellis Photography

Fianna Fáil is split down the middle by hurling this weekend, with Clare Senator Timmy Dooley (left) and Commissioner-designate Michael McGrath warming up for Sunday’s decider in Croke Park.

Senator Dooley welcomed his party colleague to a meeting in Clare with a Banner jersey with the name ‘McGrath’ printed on the back.

The Commissioner-designate and proud Corkman was at the ready, pulling the famous ‘blood and bandages’ jersey of his native Cork out of a bag.

They did two throw-ins for the media.