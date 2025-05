EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.

1. #CONCLAVE: Cardinals have entered the Sistine Chapel as the Conclave convenes to elect a new Pope. Follow this evening’s event live here.

Advertisement

2. #PALESTINE: Ireland joined five other European countries in condemning Israel’s latest escalation of violence in Gaza, as well as its ongoing siege of the territory.

3. #SATCHWELL: A superintendent was unable to tell a court why a previous investigative team did not carry out an “intrusive” search of the Satchwell couple’s Cork home in 2017.

4. #KASHMIR: The Department of Foreign Affairs has urged Irish citizens travelling to India and Pakistan to exercise a “high degree of caution” following deadly clashes between the two nuclear-armed states last night.

5. #BBC: Gerry Adams has said he was legally advised he would not get “any sort of a fair hearing” by challenging several claims that he had been a member of the IRA in court, during a libel trial against the BBC.