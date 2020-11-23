Here's What Happened Today: Monday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Dylan Walsh with Louis Walsh 1yrs in his garden in Cappagh Green Finglas, after switching on Christmas lights outside his house. Source: RollingNews.ie

Health officials confirmed 252 new cases of Covid-19 in Ireland and no further deaths.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin said today the Level 5 exit plan will be decided and made public “either Thursday or Friday“.

will be decided and made public “either Thursday or Friday“. A Covid-19 vaccine developed in the UK can prevent 70.4% of people from getting the virus, it was announced today.

developed in the UK can prevent 70.4% of people from getting the virus, it was announced today. Gardaí have launched an investigation after they discovered three men in the back of a truck which had recently arrived by ferry into Ireland.

after they discovered three men in the back of a truck which had recently arrived by ferry into Ireland. The Chair of the board of RTÉ said pictures showing some of its broadcasters failing to adhere to social distancing guidelines at a retirement function poses a “serious concern”.

at a retirement function poses a “serious concern”. Sharing intimate images of another person without their consent, even without any intent to cause harm, could result in a fine of €5,000 and 12 months in prison under proposals being brought to Cabinet this week.

under proposals being brought to Cabinet this week. Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien agreed to issue a de facto ban on new co-living developments in the country, citing concerns at the growing number of developments in the housing system.

THE WORLD

A palette of changing colours as the sky lights up before sunrise at St Mary's Lighthouse in Whitley Bay, Tyne and Wear on the North East coast. Source: PA

UNITED STATES: President-elect Joe Biden is expected to nominate John Kerry to lead the incoming administration’s effort in combatting climate change.

UNITED KINGDOM: England will face tiered coronavirus restrictions until the end of March, despite the latest successful vaccine trials and rapid tests presenting a “route out of the pandemic”.

FRANCE: The corruption trial of former French president Nicolas Sarkozy was suspended after less than two hours to allow for a medical report on one of the defendants.

PARTING SHOT

This evening’s longread is all about actor Michael J Fox.

The Back to the Future star went public a number of years ago with his diagnosis of early-onset Parkinson’s disease. He says that he believes he is a lucky man, and in this interview talks about how that diagnosis affected him.

