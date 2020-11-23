#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 12°C Monday 23 November 2020
Advertisement

Here's What Happened Today: Monday

Here’s your round-up of what made headlines today.

By Cónal Thomas Monday 23 Nov 2020, 8:56 PM
19 minutes ago 1,183 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5276459

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

19 Christmas Lights Finglas Dylan Walsh with Louis Walsh 1yrs in his garden in Cappagh Green Finglas, after switching on Christmas lights outside his house. Source: RollingNews.ie

  • Health officials confirmed 252 new cases of Covid-19 in Ireland and no further deaths. 
  • Taoiseach Micheál Martin said today the Level 5 exit plan will be decided and made public “either Thursday or Friday“. 
  • A Covid-19 vaccine developed in the UK can prevent 70.4% of people from getting the virus, it was announced today. 
  • Gardaí have launched an investigation after they discovered three men in the back of a truck which had recently arrived by ferry into Ireland.
  • The Chair of the board of RTÉ said pictures showing some of its broadcasters failing to adhere to social distancing guidelines at a retirement function poses a “serious concern”. 
  • Sharing intimate images of another person without their consent, even without any intent to cause harm, could result in a fine of €5,000 and 12 months in prison under proposals being brought to Cabinet this week.
  • Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien agreed to issue a de facto ban on new co-living developments in the country, citing concerns at the growing number of developments in the housing system. 

THE WORLD 

autumn-weather-nov-23rd-2020 A palette of changing colours as the sky lights up before sunrise at St Mary's Lighthouse in Whitley Bay, Tyne and Wear on the North East coast. Source: PA

UNITED STATES: President-elect Joe Biden is expected to nominate John Kerry to lead the incoming administration’s effort in combatting climate change.

UNITED KINGDOM: England will face tiered coronavirus restrictions until the end of March, despite the latest successful vaccine trials and rapid tests presenting a “route out of the pandemic”.

FRANCE: The corruption trial of former French president Nicolas Sarkozy was suspended after less than two hours to allow for a medical report on one of the defendants.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

PARTING SHOT

This evening’s longread is all about actor Michael J Fox. 

The Back to the Future star went public a number of years ago with his diagnosis of early-onset Parkinson’s disease. He says that he believes he is a lucky man, and in this interview talks about how that diagnosis affected him. 

Read more here

About the author:

About the author
Cónal Thomas
conal@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie