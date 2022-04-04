#Open journalism No news is bad news

Dublin: 10°C Monday 4 April 2022
Here's What Happened Today: Monday

Global horror at civilian deaths in Ukrainian city of Bucha, an IPCC report warns the world of climate crisis, and Viktor Orban’s victory.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Monday 4 Apr 2022, 8:59 PM
1 hour ago 1,868 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5729869

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round up of today’s news.

IRELAND

russian-invasion-of-ukraine A mural of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, by the artist Aches, in Dublin. Source: PA Images

  • Food ingredient giant Kerry Group says it is suspending all operations in Russia and Belarus in response to the ongoing war in Ukraine.
  • The Taoiseach played down the significance of the expected increase of the carbon tax next month, saying “we can’t take measures every single week”.
  • A jury has begun deliberating in the trial of four men charged with taking part in the gang rape of a teenage girl in 2016.
  • Irish grocery prices increased by 3.7% in the first three months of 2022 compared to the same period last year — the fastest pace of growth since 2013.
  • Sinn Féin remains on course to emerge from next month’s Stormont election as Northern Ireland’s biggest party.
  • The Journal looks at how Russia is attempting to spin the atrocities emerging from Bucha and other areas that had been occupied by Russian forces.

WORLD

president-of-ukraine-volodymyr-zelenskyy-visited-the-city-of-bucha-in-the-kyiv-region-where-mass-killings-of-civilians-took-place-during-the-occupation-by-russian-troops-zelenskyy-visited-the-humani Zelenskyy visits the city of Bucha. Source: Alamy Stock Photo

#UKRAINE: There has been international condemnation of the deaths of civilians in the city of Bucha, as images emerge following the retreat of Russian soldiers. In response, Germany and France have expelled a “significant number” of Russian diplomats, and Lithuania has expelled its Russian ambassador. 

#IPCC REPORT: A major UN climate report has laid out the pathways that countries around the world need to take to save the planet.

#VIKTORY: Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban declared victory in the country’s national elections, claiming a mandate for a fourth term in power.

#SHOOTING: Six people were killed and 12 injured when multiple attackers fired among crowds as bars and nightclubs emptied for the night in the second mass shooting in five weeks in California’s capital city.

PARTING SHOT

Some of the time capusle messages people have left on their census forms, to be released in 100 years time, are beautiful. Here are just two examples

COMMENTS

