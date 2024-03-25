Here's What Happened Today: Monday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

British TV presenter Timmy Mallett visiting the Parliament Buildings at Stormont, where he also met deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly, as part of a cycle trip across Northern Ireland Alamy Alamy

INTERNATIONAL

An aircraft airdrops humanitarian aid over the northern Gaza Strip, as seen from central Gaza Alamy Alamy

#JET OFF Boeing has announced that its CEO Dave Calhoun is to leave his post as the aviation giant faces increased scrutiny following a series of safety incidents and manufacturing issues.

#TICK-TOCK A court of appeals has given Donald Trump 10 more days to pay a fine for business fraud, which has now been reduced to $175 million.

Advertisement

#SPECIAL RELATIONSHIP The UN Security Council for the first time has demanded a ceasefire in Gaza with the United States, Israel’s ally, which has vetoed previous bids, abstaining.

PARTING SHOT

Jonathan Lennon and his sister Cara Lennon Robbie Reynolds Robbie Reynolds

A report published today by Barretstown to mark its 30th year in Ireland reveals that its therapeutic programmes for children affected by cancer and other serious illnesses since 1994 equates to some €1.9 billion in social value.

The Social Impact and Social Value of Barretstown 1994-2023 reveals that the organisation has invested over €145 million to serve over 120,000 campers to-date and predicts this will increase to over 250,000 campers by 2030 as it expands its medically endorsed residential and outreach camps and programmes.

This includes over 33,000 volunteers donating more than 1.2 million hours.

The programmes provided by Barretstown support the psychosocial well-being of children and teenagers impacted by cancer.