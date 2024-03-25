Here's What Happened Today: Monday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- Parents and a consultant at Temple Street hospital have raised concerns about the impact of long waiting lists on children who need life-changing surgery.
- Tributes have been paid after five people died in two collisions in Northern Ireland over the weekend.
- A court in Brussels has handed down 150 hours of community service to Luke ‘Ming’ Flanagan’s former parliamentary assistant after he admitted to hacking the MEP’s Twitter account.
- A man appeared in court today charged with the murder of Ian Baitson in Cobh earlier this month.
- Police in Northern Ireland are appealing for information and witnesses after a vehicle was stolen in Strabane and driven over the border to Co Donegal, where it was found stripped of its parts.
- A Labour Party local election candidate filmed making anti-immigrant remarks last December has retained her position, following an internal party investigation.
- Four more cases of measles have been confirmed in Ireland in the last week, bringing the total number confirmed this year to nine.
- Environment Minister Eamon Ryan has condemned a last minute road block to the EU Nature Restoration Law, after some member states withdrew their support for the legislation aimed at a massive reversal of habitat loss in Europe.
INTERNATIONAL
#JET OFF Boeing has announced that its CEO Dave Calhoun is to leave his post as the aviation giant faces increased scrutiny following a series of safety incidents and manufacturing issues.
#TICK-TOCK A court of appeals has given Donald Trump 10 more days to pay a fine for business fraud, which has now been reduced to $175 million.
#SPECIAL RELATIONSHIP The UN Security Council for the first time has demanded a ceasefire in Gaza with the United States, Israel’s ally, which has vetoed previous bids, abstaining.
PARTING SHOT
A report published today by Barretstown to mark its 30th year in Ireland reveals that its therapeutic programmes for children affected by cancer and other serious illnesses since 1994 equates to some €1.9 billion in social value.
The Social Impact and Social Value of Barretstown 1994-2023 reveals that the organisation has invested over €145 million to serve over 120,000 campers to-date and predicts this will increase to over 250,000 campers by 2030 as it expands its medically endorsed residential and outreach camps and programmes.
This includes over 33,000 volunteers donating more than 1.2 million hours.
The programmes provided by Barretstown support the psychosocial well-being of children and teenagers impacted by cancer.
