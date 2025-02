NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Bernadette O’Brien, Keith O’Brien and Thomas O’Brien of The Ferryman pub get a delivery of the new Clockwork Velvet Stout from boat operator Thomas Murray Naoise Culhane Naoise Culhane

There are still around 32,000 homes and businesses without electricity today, over a week after Storm Éowyn wreaked havoc on the country.

homes and businesses without electricity today, over a week after Storm Éowyn wreaked havoc on the country. Michael Lowry has rejected a call from opposition parties to exclude the Independent TDs propping up the government from asking questions during Leaders’ Questions in the Dáil.

from opposition parties to exclude the Independent TDs propping up the government from asking questions during Leaders’ Questions in the Dáil. Two former TDs who lost their seats in the recent general election have now been elected to the Seanad, as counting continues.

have now been elected to the Seanad, as counting continues. Three people have died on Irish roads since Thursday morning, as gardaí continue their extensive roads policing operation over the bank holiday.

since Thursday morning, as gardaí continue their extensive roads policing operation over the bank holiday. Ireland spent more than €86 million over the past three years hiring prefabs for schools for use across every county in Ireland.

over the past three years hiring prefabs for schools for use across every county in Ireland. Taoiseach Micheál Martin has said the European Union needs to “act as one” in responding to any threat of tariffs levied by US President Donald Trump.

in responding to any threat of tariffs levied by US President Donald Trump. The price of several draught pints rose again today.

INTERNATIONAL

Palestinian prisoners wave from a bus as they arrive in the Gaza Strip after being released from an Israeli prison at the weekend Alamy Alamy

#TRUMP’S TARIFFS US President Donald Trump paused tariffs on Mexico for one month after last-minute talks today – but there was no breakthrough yet in negotiations with Canada on an issue that has sparked fears of a global trade war.

#WORLD CUP The trial of Spain’s former football chief Luis Rubiales, accused of giving a forced kiss to star forward Jenni Hermoso and subsequent coercion, has gotten underway.

#PALESTINE Palestinian President Mahmud Abbas has denounced an Israeli operation in the occupied West Bank as “ethnic cleansing”, with the health ministry saying Israeli forces killed 70 people in the territory so far this year.

#GRAMMYS Beyonce has finally won the Grammy award for best album of the year, while pop singers like Sabrina Carpenter and Charli XCX have received their first wins at the annual music awards.

PARTING SHOT

RollingNews.ie RollingNews.ie

Pictured is Karen Ward with event organiser Cathriona Breslin (green jacket) and Sister Stanislaus Kennedy during a event for Saint Brigid’s day.

The Imbolic Pilrimage walk left the Sanctuary Stanhope Street in Dublin City today.