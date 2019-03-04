Here's What Happened Today: Monday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Oireachtas members launch week-long clothing and fundraising drive for Dress for Success, a week-long fundraising drive. Source: Marc O'Sullivan

WORLD

Source: PA Wire/PA Images

#RIP: Tributes were paid to Prodigy frontman Keith Flint who died aged 49.

#BEVERLY HILLS: American actor Luke Perry died at the age of 52 after suffering a stroke.

#VENEZUELA: Crowds met Juan Guaido at Caracas airport after his 10-day exile, as ordered by Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro.

PARTING SHOT

They call him “Failing Grayling.”

While the trials, tribulations and humiliations of Prime Minister Theresa May have occupied centre stage in the carnival of British politics, Chris Grayling has starred in a black comedy sideshow of his own. He has bumbled his way from one government post to another, accused of making a hash of each, and becoming a byword for haplessness in a golden age of political blundering in Britain.

So begins this cutting New York Times piece on the British Transport Secretary Chris Grayling, whom the British media have been desperately trying to locate today, as he was due to answer questions in the House of Commons but pulled out last minute.

In the NYT piece, it quotes a Labour Party stat that Grayling’s various misadventures – 12 in all – had cost British taxpayers £2.7 billion, or €3.1 billion. Ouch.