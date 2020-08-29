This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Saturday 29 August, 2020
Here's What Happened Today: Saturday

Catch up with all the news that made headlines today.

By Conor McCrave Saturday 29 Aug 2020, 7:41 PM
55 minutes ago 2,135 Views No Comments
NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

0740 Colourful shutter A woman wearing a face mask passes by some colourfull shop shutters in Dublin. Source: Leah Farrell

  • Health officials have confirmed a further 142 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland. 
  • A woman has died following a road crash in Phibsborough, Dublin today.
  • A man was arrested and later released pending a file for the DPP in relation to the theft of over 116 bikes
  • Questions have been raised about when 120 new guidance counsellors, announced by the government as part of a package of Covid-19 supports, will actually start in schools. 
  • The public has been urged to use common sense in the weeks ahead in a bid to stop Covid-19 from spreading further.
  • Gardaí have launched an investigation following the death of a man in Cork overnight.
  • The HSE has advised that if a child has been tested for Covid-19, that child’s family should restrict their movements until the results of the test come back.

WORLD

#PANTHER Tributes have been paid to actor Chadwick Boseman, best known for playing superhero Black Panther, following his death at the age of 43 after a battle with cancer.

#REFUGEE A Banksy-funded refugee rescue boat is stranded in the Mediterranean Sea and emergency calls for immediate help have been ignored, ship leaders have said.

#SWEDEN Protesters threw stones at police and burned tyres in southern Sweden late last night, authorities said, hours after an anti-Muslim Danish politician was blocked from attending a Koran-burning rally nearby.

PARTING SHOT

The advice is simple: wash your hands, keep your distance, cough into your elbows, and for everyone’s sake… wear a mask. 

Even Bosco is masking up to support Ireland as we navigate the pandemic. 

