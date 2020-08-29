Here's What Happened Today: Saturday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

A woman wearing a face mask passes by some colourfull shop shutters in Dublin. Source: Leah Farrell

WORLD

#PANTHER Tributes have been paid to actor Chadwick Boseman, best known for playing superhero Black Panther, following his death at the age of 43 after a battle with cancer.

#REFUGEE A Banksy-funded refugee rescue boat is stranded in the Mediterranean Sea and emergency calls for immediate help have been ignored, ship leaders have said.

#SWEDEN Protesters threw stones at police and burned tyres in southern Sweden late last night, authorities said, hours after an anti-Muslim Danish politician was blocked from attending a Koran-burning rally nearby.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

PARTING SHOT

The advice is simple: wash your hands, keep your distance, cough into your elbows, and for everyone’s sake… wear a mask.

Even Bosco is masking up to support Ireland as we navigate the pandemic.