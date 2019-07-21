Here's What Happened Today: Sunday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.
- A man was seriously injured after a car drove into a crowd of people at a cemetery in Dundalk, Co Louth.
- Golfer Shane Lowry won The Open at Royal Portrush.
- A man and a child were hospitalised after a large sign fell on them at a food festival in Bray, Co Wicklow.
- Simon Coveney said a no-deal Brexit would be “a disaster” for Ireland and the UK regardless of who becomes the next British prime minister.
- TheJournal.ie revealed that Minister of State Michael D’Arcy was told by Insurance Ireland that it would be difficult to “persuade” insurers to expand their risk appetite into loss-making areas to reduce premiums.
- Fianna Fáil dismissed suggestions that the government could introduce means-tested pensions payments.
- Gardaí investigated reports of two assaults at an animal rights protest outside Shelbourne Park Greyhound Stadium on Saturday.
- A “major burst” on a water main in north Dublin left thousands of people without water.
INTERNATIONAL
#THE SQUAD Donald Trump demanded that four Democratic congresswomen whom he posted xenophobic tweets about last week should “apologise to America”.
#HONG KONG Riot police fired tear gas and rubber bullets at anti-government protesters in Hong Kong, hours after China’s office in the city was daubed with eggs and graffiti, according to AFP.
#STRAIT OF HOMUZ Audio footage emerged of radio exchanges between the British Royal Navy and Iranian forces moments before a UK-flagged oil tanker was seized on Friday.
#CASTELO BRANCO Emergency services battled huge wildfires in central Portugal, which have injured around 20 people so far.
PARTING SHOT
If you’ve been in Dublin this weekend, you may have seen the creation of new spaces for pedestrians, whether as a form of protest or on a more official level.
Whatever your opinion on that, it’s a good time to remember the car-free places that already exist in the city, and if you’re looking for a unique view, here’s one.
Photographer Max Molloy snapped this image of St Stephen’s Green from above:
