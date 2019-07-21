This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 18 °C Sunday 21 July, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Here's What Happened Today: Sunday

Here’s what made the headlines today.

By Stephen McDermott Sunday 21 Jul 2019, 7:56 PM
1 hour ago 4,553 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/4733806

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

Shane Lowry celebrates with the Claret Jug Shane Lowry celebrates with the Claret Jug after winning The Open golf championship Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

INTERNATIONAL

Hong Kong Protests Protesters react to tear gas during a confrontation with riot police in Hong Kong Source: AP/PA Images

#THE SQUAD Donald Trump demanded that four Democratic congresswomen whom he posted xenophobic tweets about last week should “apologise to America”.

#HONG KONG Riot police fired tear gas and rubber bullets at anti-government protesters in Hong Kong, hours after China’s office in the city was daubed with eggs and graffiti, according to AFP.

#STRAIT OF HOMUZ Audio footage emerged of radio exchanges between the British Royal Navy and Iranian forces moments before a UK-flagged oil tanker was seized on Friday.

#CASTELO BRANCO Emergency services battled huge wildfires in central Portugal, which have injured around 20 people so far.

PARTING SHOT

If you’ve been in Dublin this weekend, you may have seen the creation of new spaces for pedestrians, whether as a form of protest or on a more official level.

Whatever your opinion on that, it’s a good time to remember the car-free places that already exist in the city, and if you’re looking for a unique view, here’s one.

Photographer Max Molloy snapped this image of St Stephen’s Green from above:

MaxMolloy Source: Twitter

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Stephen McDermott
@Ste_McDermott
stephen.mcdermott@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie