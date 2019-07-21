Here's What Happened Today: Sunday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

Shane Lowry celebrates with the Claret Jug after winning The Open golf championship Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

INTERNATIONAL

Protesters react to tear gas during a confrontation with riot police in Hong Kong Source: AP/PA Images

#THE SQUAD Donald Trump demanded that four Democratic congresswomen whom he posted xenophobic tweets about last week should “apologise to America”.

#HONG KONG Riot police fired tear gas and rubber bullets at anti-government protesters in Hong Kong, hours after China’s office in the city was daubed with eggs and graffiti, according to AFP.

#STRAIT OF HOMUZ Audio footage emerged of radio exchanges between the British Royal Navy and Iranian forces moments before a UK-flagged oil tanker was seized on Friday.

#CASTELO BRANCO Emergency services battled huge wildfires in central Portugal, which have injured around 20 people so far.

PARTING SHOT

If you’ve been in Dublin this weekend, you may have seen the creation of new spaces for pedestrians, whether as a form of protest or on a more official level.

Whatever your opinion on that, it’s a good time to remember the car-free places that already exist in the city, and if you’re looking for a unique view, here’s one.

Photographer Max Molloy snapped this image of St Stephen’s Green from above:

Source: Twitter