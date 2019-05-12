This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Here's What Happened Today: Sunday

Here’s a round up of the main news stories of the day.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Sunday 12 May 2019, 7:46 PM
NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round up of today’s news.

IRELAND

NO FEE 9 Dublin Dance Festival Dancers Shihya Peng and Marco di Nardo with Company Wang Ramirez rehearse before their performance as part of Dublin Dance Festival. Source: Mark Stedman

  • A man in his 30s who died in an apparent paragliding accident has been named as Ralph Skóra
  • Three women were rescued after they became trapped by the tide at the base of a cliff in west Kerry
  • A man in his 80s died after he was struck by a car in Roscommon last night
  • The death of a woman in a Donegal house is being treated as a “sudden death”
  • The construction of one of the new stations for the Metrolink would close a section of the Royal Canal’s cycling Greenway for up to three years
  • It’s less than two weeks until polling day in the local elections – so here’s a guide on what power councillors actually have.

WORLD

Brighton and Hove Albion v Manchester City - Premier League - AMEX Stadium Man City celebrate after being crowned Premier League champions today. Source: Gareth Fuller

#UK: The newly-formed Brexit Party in the UK has doubled its lead over other British parties in an opinion poll released ahead of the European elections.

#BURKINA FASO: Gunmen killed a priest and five parishioners during Mass in an attack on a Catholic church in Dablo, northern Burkina Faso.

#US STATE OF GEORGIA: Actress Alyssa Milano called for women to join her in a sex strike to protest strict abortion laws passed by certain states recently.

#GERMANY: Police are investigating the deaths of three people who were found in a hotel impaled by crossbow bolts (BBC).

PARTING SHOT

The US has grappled with rumours of Russian interference in its 2016 presidential election. Now, ahead of the European elections later this month, the New York Times has looked at online interference from Russian social media accounts.

Among the fake-news conspiracy theories that circulate online are that last month’s Notre-Dame fire in Paris was the work of Islamic terrorists, a spy agency or an elite cabal that secretly runs the world.

Intelligence officials have not publicly accused the Kremlin of backing specific candidates in Europe in the way that American authorities say that President Vladimir V. Putin sought to promote Donald J. Trump in 2016. But Mr. Putin has long sought to divide the European Union, and has supported populist movements that seek to undermine the bloc from within.
It is nearly impossible to quantify the scale and resonance of the misinformation. Researchers say millions of people see the material.

If we are what we eat, we’d be wise to keep a closer eye on what we consume on social media.

Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

