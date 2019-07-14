Here's What Happened Today: Sunday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Marnie Lynch, aged 2, is pictured at a special family screening of The Lion King at the Odeon Point Village. Source: Andres Poveda

Dublin council depot sites could deliver over 1,000 homes – but it will be years before they’re actually built

– but it will be years before they’re actually built An Irishman is facing deportation in the US despite seeking residency for years

in the US despite seeking residency for years A motorcyclist died following a crash in a Westmeath road race

died following a crash in a Westmeath road race The Garda Commissioner is discussing an application to join the force from an individual with links to the Kinahan cartel , the Sunday Independent reported

, the Sunday Independent reported The PSNI is investigating a series of serious sexual assaults by two males on a woman in Co Tyrone

by two males on a woman in Co Tyrone Events took place to honour Irish troops who’ve died in wars or UN missions.

WORLD

The 2019 York Maze in York, created from over one million living, growing maize plants, celebrating 25 years of The Lion King. Source: PA Wire/PA Images

#KIM DARROCH: A leaked diplomatic cable has shown the ex-UK ambassador to the US claim that Donald Trump pulled out of the Iran nuclear deal to spite Barack Obama.

#LONDON: A 25-year-old man has been charged with the murder of a woman and the manslaughter of her baby son.

#DIVISIONS: President Donald Trump criticised a group of Democratic congresswomen of colour, saying they should go back and fix the “broken and crime infested places from which they came”.

#RIP: Tributes were paid to presenter and YouTuber Emily Hartridge, aged 35, who died in an accident.

PARTING SHOT

Fans have been dressing as Kate Bush and dancing to her 1978 hit Wuthering Heights around the world in what’s a growing fundraising event.

Hundreds of fans gathered in Fairview Park in Dublin to reenact the video that accompanied the hit song, and donating funds to Women’s Aid.

Here’s some photos of the flashmob in Sydney and Melbourne:

Source: AAP/PA Images

Source: AAP/PA Images

Source: AAP/PA Images