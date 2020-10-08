Here's What Happened Today: Thursday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Autumn colours dominate Stephen’s Green park in Dublin today, as some residents take advantage of the Level 3 lockdown to enjoy a quiet stroll amongst the trees and falling leaves. Source: RollingNews.ie

Health officials confirmed 506 additional cases of Covid-19 in Ireland and one further death.

in Ireland and one further death. There will be no countries on Ireland’s Green List from next Monday after a review on the basis of data from the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC).

from next Monday after a review on the basis of data from the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC). Gardaí introduced alterations to two of its designated checkpoints on major routes into Dublin, following major tailbacks as a result of the checkpoints in a number of areas yesterday.

on major routes into Dublin, following major tailbacks as a result of the checkpoints in a number of areas yesterday. Four male teenagers were arrested by gardaí in relation to the theft and dangerous driving of a car in Co Kildare in the early hours of yesterday morning.

of a car in Co Kildare in the early hours of yesterday morning. Dublin-based hospitality company Press Up Group , which operates some of the capital’s best-known bars and restaurants, issued legal proceedings against the Government.

, which operates some of the capital’s best-known bars and restaurants, issued legal proceedings against the Government. HSE CEO Paul Reid said trends in the spread of Covid-19 “continue to be a strong concern” for the HSE but said Ireland’s hospital system is “ challenged, but not overwhelmed ”.

”. Former RTÉ producer Kieran Creaven, who has been charged with 17 child abuse offences in Ireland and outside the State, has been unable to take up bail.

THE WORLD

Taoiseach, Micheal Martin welcomes the President of the European Council, Charles Michel, as he arrives for a press conference at Farmleigh House, Dublin. Source: PA Images

#UNITED STATES: Democratic vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris went on the attack against Donald Trump last night, saying his actions during the Covid-19 crisis had forfeited the right to re-election as she debated current vice president Mike Pence.

#NAVALNY: Germany, France and Britain directly accused Russia of “involvement and responsibility” in the poisoning of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, announcing yesterday they will seek EU sanctions over the case.

PARTING SHOT

RIP Johnny Nash.