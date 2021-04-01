Here's What Happened Today: Thursday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Dublin and much of the east coast experienced a severe drop in temperature today, compared to the highs of the previous few days, with scarfs and coats replacing swim trunks and bikinis, except for a few shivering souls who dared to tip their toes in the water. Source: Leah Farrell

Health officials this evening confirmed 761 new cases of Covid-19 in Ireland and 18 more deaths.

of Covid-19 in Ireland and 18 more deaths. An additional 26 states have been added to the mandatory quarantine list in Ireland, with one country removed. A review into the Coombe Hospital vaccinations found that a consultant took home leftover vaccine doses to deliver them to two family members .

list in Ireland, with one country removed. A review into the Coombe Hospital vaccinations found that a consultant took home leftover vaccine doses to deliver them to . The government’s expert group on rapid testing has recommended that the self-administered Covid-19 tests should be rolled out across a number of settings, with feasibility studies carried out on whether they could play a role in schools .

. An Garda Síochána is making enquiries into reports of alleged breaches of Covid-19 regulations involving the Dublin footballers with senior football manager Dessie Farrell suspended for 12 weeks.

suspended for 12 weeks. A delivery of 112,000 vaccines arrived into the country last night, according to Tánaiste Leo Varadkar .

. A new code of conduct aimed to give workers the right to disconnect has been signed into effect from today.

THE WORLD

People enjoy the warm weather on Southsea beach in Hampshire. Source: PA

#CHAUVIN TRIAL: Graphic bodycam footage of the arrest of George Floyd has been played at the trial of police officer Derek Chauvin.

#CALIFORNIA: Four people including a child, were shot and killed yesterday evening at an office building in Southern California, police have said.

PARTING SHOT

He must away now…

But alas plans to unveil a third sculpture honouring renowned musician Luke Kelly were plunged into chaos this morning after a barge carrying the giant copper figure ran aground in the Royal Canal.

The vessel is now wedged in both sides of the waterway close to Phibsborough in the north of Dublin city and officials now fear it could take days to shift.