Here's What Happened Today: Thursday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- Four Irish babies born through surrogacy in Ukraine have been evacuated from the country
- A body was found in the UK in the search for missing woman Bernadette Connolly
- Gardaí investigating the murder of Ashling Murphy have arrested two people
- Duncan Smith and Aodhán Ó Ríordáin will not seek to be the next leader of the Labour party, paving the way for Ivana Bacik to take up the role.
- Innovative responses will be needed to respond to inflation and the disruption to critical supply chains caused by the war in Ukraine, ministers were told
- The charities regulator has urged members of the public to make sure that their donations to Ukraine go to proper registered charities.
and:
- If you’re a Ukrainian travelling to Ireland, here’s what you need to know - Якщо ви – українець, який в’їжджає до Ірландії, ось що вам потрібно знати
WORLD
#UKRAINE: Dozens of Ukrainian parliamentarians met secretly in person today to vote on “critical” defence legislation in the country’s parliamentary building in Kyiv.
#REFUGEE CRISIS: The EU is granting temporary protection to refugees from Ukraine that will enable them to live, work and study in EU countries.
#MEDICINE: The WHO expressed concern at dwindling supplies of vital medical resources in Ukraine as the Russian invasion of the country intensifies.
PARTING SHOT
There has been significant admiration for Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s approach to the war in Ukraine. Staying put in Kyiv’s capital city to fight the Russian invasion, who have marked him as a target, but not wanting him and his government to become martyrs either.
This quote during a press conference in the besieged city was striking:
“I don’t want Ukraine’s history to be a legend about 300 Spartans. I want peace. I want peace in my country. We are on our land, we are ready for anything.”
“I don’t want Ukraine’s history to be a legend about 300 Spartans. I want peace.”— CNN (@CNN) March 3, 2022
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky addresses his country in the face of the Russian invasion. pic.twitter.com/fXZu6igpsr
