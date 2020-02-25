Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

The scene of a fatal stabbing incident at Brownsbarn Estate in Dublin Source: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

INTERNATIONAL

Choristers from Winchester Cathedral walk to the race start ahead of the Shrove Tuesday pancake race Source: PA

#COVID-19: Coronavirus in Italy spread south to Tuscany and Sicily, while Switzerland, Croatia, Austria and mainland Spain also reporting their first cases.

#SEX ABUSE SCANDAL: Senior Lord David Steel quit the Liberal Democrats and announced his retirement from the House of Lords in the wake of a new report into historical child sexual abuse in the UK.

#RED LINES: European ministers signed off on Brussels’ red lines for the forthcoming post-Brexit trade talks with the UK.

#INQUIRY: Opera singer Placido Domingo was accused of sexual harassment by more than two dozen people as part of an investigation into his behaviour.

PARTING SHOT

Concerns over Covid-19 in Europe have been increasing in the last few days, particularly as the virus spreads across the continent.

Analogies between the coronavirus and other illnesses like SARS and Swine Flu have been drawn, but how exactly does it compare? This graph charts the growth of similar viruses:

