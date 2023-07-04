Advertisement

# News Fix
Here's what happened today: Tuesday
Your roundup of what made the headlines.
1 hour ago

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a roundup of today’s news.

IRELAND

flowers-outside-st-michaels-college-in-dublin-ireland-after-the-deaths-of-two-recent-graduates-on-the-greek-island-of-ios-tributes-have-been-paid-to-the-two-teenagers-andrew-odonnell-and-max-wa Alamy Flowers have been laid outside St Michael’s College in Dublin after the deaths of two recent graduates on the Greek island of Ios Alamy

  • The government has announced plans to expand free GP care to more than half a million people next month. 
  • Gardaí are investigating if the body of a man found in the sea off cliffs in Donegal is linked to a serious assault at a house in Killybegs, sources have said.
  • A spending package of €6.4 billion for October’s budget has been signed off on by ministers this afternoon. 
  • Dublin Airport has warned passengers that all of its car parks are sold out over the coming days.
  • Ireland’s proposed hate speech laws, the Criminal Justice (Incitement to Violence or Hatred and Hate Offences) Bill 2022, will not progress further until the autumn, it is understood. 
  • A violent criminal who was jailed for nine months for repeatedly punching his pregnant partner during a protracted attack in her home has had his jail time doubled by the Court of Appeal.
  • Minister Catherine Martin has announced that the Government is launching two independent reviews into RTÉ, and appointing a forensic accountant to look through the broadcaster’s accounts

WORLD

01st-july-2023-avoiding-heat-wave-children-play-in-a-fountain-at-a-square-in-the-southeastern-city-of-daegu-on-july-1-2023-amid-a-heat-wave-the-government-issued-heat-wave-advisories-for-most-reg Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

#IOS Irish students formed a guard of honour along the streets of Ios as the bodies of two teenagers who died on holiday left the Greek island.

#CLIMATE CHANGE Yesterday, 3 July was the hottest day ever on record in the world.

#NATO Members extended the tenure of NATO alliance head Jens Stoltenberg for one year, after struggling to find a replacement.

#UK Nigel Farage has accused a prestigious private bank of being “dishonest” amid a dispute over whether his bank account was closed because of his political views.

PARTING SHOT

0051 EU Eurobabies Medals Leon Farrell Leon Farrell

Angela Gormley from Ballintemple, Cork, received a gold commemorative medal today to go alongside a silver medal she received as a baby in 1973.

The EU Values and Ireland’ event held in government buildings in Dublin today celebrated 50 years of Ireland’s membership of the EU.

January 1st 1973 was the first day of Ireland membership to the then European Economic Community, making Gormley one of Ireland’s first European Citizens.

