Here's what happened today: Tuesday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a roundup of today’s news.

IRELAND

Alamy Flowers have been laid outside St Michael’s College in Dublin after the deaths of two recent graduates on the Greek island of Ios Alamy

WORLD

Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

#IOS Irish students formed a guard of honour along the streets of Ios as the bodies of two teenagers who died on holiday left the Greek island.

#CLIMATE CHANGE Yesterday, 3 July was the hottest day ever on record in the world.

#NATO Members extended the tenure of NATO alliance head Jens Stoltenberg for one year, after struggling to find a replacement.

#UK Nigel Farage has accused a prestigious private bank of being “dishonest” amid a dispute over whether his bank account was closed because of his political views.

PARTING SHOT

Leon Farrell Leon Farrell

Angela Gormley from Ballintemple, Cork, received a gold commemorative medal today to go alongside a silver medal she received as a baby in 1973.

The EU Values and Ireland’ event held in government buildings in Dublin today celebrated 50 years of Ireland’s membership of the EU.

January 1st 1973 was the first day of Ireland membership to the then European Economic Community, making Gormley one of Ireland’s first European Citizens.