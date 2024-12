NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

The British-Irish Intergovernmental Conference took place today. Pictured: Tánaiste Micheál Martin and Minister for Justice Helen McEntee RollingNews.ie RollingNews.ie

INTERNATIONAL

Residents ride on a self modified motorcycle through a road covered by flood water in Malaysia Alamy Alamy

#MARTIAL LAW South Korea’s president has announced that martial law will be lifted, just hours after imposing it in a bid to quell what he called “anti-state forces”.

#OUTDOOR SMOKING EU countries have agreed on a push for stricter anti-smoking rules, backing bans on smoking and vaping in many outdoor areas including playgrounds and cafe patios.

#BBC Two MasterChef Celebrity Christmas specials have been pulled from the BBC’s schedule after Gregg Wallace stepped away from hosting the cooking show.

PARTING SHOT

Michael O'Sullivan Michael O'Sullivan

This evening, the lights on the crib at The Lough, Cork, installed by Cork City Council Parks Department and Electrical Team, were switched on.

The Crib at The Lough, which will be lit up every evening until 6 January, is an integral part of the Christmas festivities in the city.