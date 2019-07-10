This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday

Sir Kim Darroch resigns, a Mercosur deal protest, and Garda Commissioner apologises to the family of Brian Stack.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Wednesday 10 Jul 2019, 8:44 PM
NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round up of today’s news.

IRELAND

NO FEE 14 Percent for Art scheme Minister for Culture Josepha Madigan today announced new measures aimed at increasing funding for public art and artists. Source: Mark Stedman

  • There were angry scenes outside Leinster House as farmers protested against the EU’s Mercosur trade deal
  • Garda Commissioner Drew Harris apologised to the family of Brian Stack, who was killed by the IRA over 30 years ago, over how officers handled his murder investigation
  • People offered jobs as far back as six months ago with the HSE have still not started in their new positions yet, as the “recruitment freeze” continues
  • Leo Varadkar apologised in the Dáil for comments he made likening Micheál Martin to a priest sinning “behind the altar”
  • An Bord Pleanála refused planning permission for an “iconic” €14 million steel rollercoaster for Tayto Park, as the ride would be too noisy for four residents
  • Bank of Ireland said that payments to customers are now being made following a “processing delay” which meant payments from the State weren’t going through.

WORLD

Britain Parliament Source: JESSICA TAYLOR

#ALLIES: Britain’s ambassador to the US Kim Darroch resigned following criticism from President Donald Trump, who said he would “no longer deal with him”.

#LOVABLE PROROGUE: Former British Prime Minister Sir John Major has pledged to launch a legal challenge if the country’s next leader suspends parliament over Brexit.

#PAPUA NEW GUINEA: Twenty-four people died – including two pregnant women with their unborn children – in tribal fighting in Papua New Guinea’s highlands.

PARTING SHOT

In the wake of an historic World Cup win in France at the weekend, US football star Megan Rapinoe used a primetime television interview with CNN to send this message to the president of her country, Donald Trump.

“Your message is excluding people,” she said, looking directly at the camera. “You’re excluding me. You’re excluding people that look like me. You’re excluding people of colour. You’re excluding Americans that maybe support you.”

I think that we need to have a reckoning with the message that you have and what you’re saying about ‘Make America Great Again’. I think that you’re harking back to an era that was not great for everyone. It might have been great for a few people, and maybe America is great for a few people right now, but it’s not great for enough Americans in this world.

Hard to argue with any of that.

About the author:

About the author
Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

