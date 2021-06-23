Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- The Tánaiste said a final call on whether there can be further easing of restrictions for the 5 July can’t be made until next week.
- Fishermr are to meet with the Minister for Food, Agriculture and the Marine after a flotilla protest of 50 vessels travelled up the Liffey to raise awareness of the challenges their industry faces.
- The total cost of the HSE cyber attack could amount to half a billion euro, an Oireachtas committee heard today.
- The government is to sell part of State’s 13.9% share in Bank of Ireland, according to Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe.
- Spare AstraZeneca vaccines may be given to younger age cohorts in June and July, the Tánaiste said.
- The Journal was one of the most frequently used digital news brand in Ireland, according to the Reuters Digital News Report for Ireland 2021.
- The British government will not be extending the deadline for the post-Brexit residency scheme for EU nationals.
- There were 348 new Covid-19 cases confirmed in the State today.
WORLD
#GREAT BRITAIN: British plans to hold a national day of patriotism, complete with sing-songs, have been labeled a ‘spoof’ by politicians on social media.
#SPAIN: Nine Catalan separatists have been freed from prison today, after being pardoned by the Spanish government.
#GERMANY: Germany are to stage a defiant display of rainbows on Wednesday after Uefa blocked plans to light Munich’s stadium in rainbow colours in protest against Hungary’s anti-LGBTI+ law.
PARTING SHOT
Today marks the five-year anniversary of the Brexit referendum vote.
A new YouGov poll of today’s Britons show regret but also a divide on the issue to rejoin.
