Wednesday 23 June 2021
Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday

Here’s your round-up of what made the headlines today.

By Niamh Quinlan Wednesday 23 Jun 2021, 9:00 PM
NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Fishermans protest 006 Banners on trawlers on the River Liffey in Dublin this morning Source: Leah Farrell

WORLD

spain-catalan-pro-independence-leaders-are-freed-from-lledoners-prison-after-receiving-pardonsspain-catalan-pro-independence-leaders-are-freed-from-lledoners-prison-after-receiving-pardonsspain-cat Catalan pro-independence leader Jordi Cuixart speaks to the crowd making the sign of victory moments after been freed from prison near Barcelona Source: SIPA USA/PA Images

#GREAT BRITAIN: British plans to hold a national day of patriotism, complete with sing-songs, have been labeled a ‘spoof’ by politicians on social media.

#SPAIN: Nine Catalan separatists have been freed from prison today, after being pardoned by the Spanish government.

#GERMANY: Germany are to stage a defiant display of rainbows on Wednesday after Uefa blocked plans to light Munich’s stadium in rainbow colours in protest against Hungary’s anti-LGBTI+ law.

PARTING SHOT

Today marks the five-year anniversary of the Brexit referendum vote. 

A new YouGov poll of today’s Britons show regret but also a divide on the issue to rejoin.

Niamh Quinlan
