Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday

IRELAND

Banners on trawlers on the River Liffey in Dublin this morning Source: Leah Farrell

WORLD

Catalan pro-independence leader Jordi Cuixart speaks to the crowd making the sign of victory moments after been freed from prison near Barcelona Source: SIPA USA/PA Images

#GREAT BRITAIN: British plans to hold a national day of patriotism, complete with sing-songs, have been labeled a ‘spoof’ by politicians on social media.

#SPAIN: Nine Catalan separatists have been freed from prison today, after being pardoned by the Spanish government.

#GERMANY: Germany are to stage a defiant display of rainbows on Wednesday after Uefa blocked plans to light Munich’s stadium in rainbow colours in protest against Hungary’s anti-LGBTI+ law.

PARTING SHOT

Today marks the five-year anniversary of the Brexit referendum vote.

A new YouGov poll of today’s Britons show regret but also a divide on the issue to rejoin.