Here's what happened today: Wednesday

IRELAND

Eamonn Farrell An inquest the deaths of three men who were killed in a collision on the N7 in Dublin two years ago while fleeing from gardaí has been adjourned after the Garda watchdog served summonses on a member of the force in connection with the incident. Eamonn Farrell

INTERNATIONAL

Alamy Stock Photo Grace O'Malley Kumar's father (right) and Barnaby Webber's parents embrace during a vigil at the University of Nottingham after they and Ian Coates were killed. Alamy Stock Photo

#MEDITERRANEAN DEATHS At least 79 migrants have died after their boat sank off the Peloponnese, Greece’s coastguard has said, as fears mounted that the death toll could rise much higher.

#RIP The families the two students killed in the knife and van attack in Nottingham have joined thousands of people for a moving vigil in their memories.

#ITALY Devotees of former Italian prime minister Silvio Berlusconi bid him farewell in Milan today at a state funeral for the controversial billionaire, which closes a 30-year chapter in the country’s history.

PARTING SHOT

Sasko Lazarov 12 year old Sophia Farrell with lead dancers Amy Mae Dolan and Jason O'Neill of the Riverdance troupe. Sasko Lazarov

Riverdance has announced that it will partner with AsIAm, Ireland’s National Autism Charity, for the dancing troupe’s summer run at the Gaiety theatre.

Sophia Farrell, a 12-year-old Autistic Irish dancer Sophia Farrell, today danced with Riverdance members Amy Mae Dolan and Jason O’Neill.

The main event of the partnership will be a 12-hour Riverdanceathon on 29 June in front of the Gaiety Theatre.