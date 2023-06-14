Here's what happened today: Wednesday

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a roundup of today’s news.
#MEDITERRANEAN DEATHS At least 79 migrants have died after their boat sank off the Peloponnese, Greece’s coastguard has said, as fears mounted that the death toll could rise much higher.
#RIP The families the two students killed in the knife and van attack in Nottingham have joined thousands of people for a moving vigil in their memories.
#ITALY Devotees of former Italian prime minister Silvio Berlusconi bid him farewell in Milan today at a state funeral for the controversial billionaire, which closes a 30-year chapter in the country’s history.
Riverdance has announced that it will partner with AsIAm, Ireland’s National Autism Charity, for the dancing troupe’s summer run at the Gaiety theatre.
Sophia Farrell, a 12-year-old Autistic Irish dancer Sophia Farrell, today danced with Riverdance members Amy Mae Dolan and Jason O’Neill.
The main event of the partnership will be a 12-hour Riverdanceathon on 29 June in front of the Gaiety Theatre.
