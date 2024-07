NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Protestors at the barricades this afternoon on the site of the ongoing anti immigration protest at the Crown Paints Site RollingNews.ie RollingNews.ie

The fallout of the disturbance seen in Coolock on Monday continued, with 21 people charged with public order offences and condemnation from the Taoiseach, Justice Minister and across the political spectrum .

. A 60 kilometre-per-hour speed limit on local roads is set to be put in place in November , according to the Minister of State at the Department of Transport.

, according to the Minister of State at the Department of Transport. Former Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has said that Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil are “rapidly becoming sister parties” and another Dáil term of rotating Taoisigh is on the cards.

is on the cards. The President has signed the controversial Defence (Amendment) Bill into law having met with the Council of State to discuss its constitutionality .

. Ono of Ireland’s leading addiction treatment centres has reported a “significant increase” in cocaine and gambling addictions.

addictions. A man has issued death threats aimed at Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald and Garda Commissioner Drew Harris in a video posted online .

. Sinn Féin’s Pearse Doherty said it “doesn’t surprise” him in the least that Simon Harris is looking to “favour those who are coming into large wealth” by floating the idea of inheritance tax changes in this year’s budget.

INTERNATIONAL

A vendor sells Trump 2024 cereal during the third day of the US Republican National Convention Alamy Alamy

#FAMINE A high risk of famine persists across the entire Gaza Strip as the war intensifies and humanitarian access remains restricted.

#FOOTBALL Chelsea have opened an investigation after midfielder Enzo Fernandez apologised for an “offensive” video posted on his Instagram account.

#DIP After months of anticipation, Paris mayor Anne Hidalgo has finally taken a swim in the Seine River, nine days before the opening ceremony of the 2024 Olympic Games.

PARTING SHOT

Naoise Culhane Naoise Culhane

Pictured are Amelia White, James Diana, and Carly Gavin – just three of the eleven transition year students from Dublin who were involved in the curation of Time & Time Again, the Hugh Lane Gallery’s first-ever student-curated art exhibition which has just opened in Dublin.

Time & Time Again is described as a thought-provoking exhibition that explores the themes that define growing up.

The students have chosen works from the gallery’s permanent collection spanning more than 100 years; featured artists include Harry Clarke, Diana Copperwhite, Brian Maguire, Louis le Brocquy, Rita Duffy, George William Russell, Willie Doherty, and Alice Maher.

Over the course of three months, the student group were led by Fulbright Scholar Allison Carey to learn about curatorial practice within the gallery.

Admission to Time & Time Again is free and the exhibition runs until 22 September.