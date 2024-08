NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

The aftermath of a significant blaze that swept through a vacant building in Ballyboden, Dublin last night RollingNews.ie RollingNews.ie

INTERNATIONAL

Barack Obama and Michelle Obama embrace during the second night of the Democratic National Convention Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

#YACHT Five bodies have been found in the wreck of a luxury yacht that sank in a storm off the coast of Sicily.

#IDF Israel has killed a senior commander from Fatah’s armed wing in a strike in Lebanon, leading to accusations from the Palestinian party that Israel is trying to “ignite a regional war”.

#US POLITICS At the Democratic Party Convention in Chicago, the Obamas took aim at Trump – using his own tactics.

PARTING SHOT

Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus LTD Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus LTD

People aged between 15 and 34 made up the bulk of the viewers of this year’s Rose of Tralee, comprising 60% of those who tuned in.

Pictured is Leitrim Rose Shauna Murtagh and presenter Kathryn Thomas, rowing neck and neck, as James Patrice watches with bated breath.