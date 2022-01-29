#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 9°C Saturday 29 January 2022
Advertisement

Two men arrested after gardaí seize heroin worth €70,000 and firearms in Tallaght

Gardaí searched three residential properties in Tallaght this morning.

By Órla Ryan Saturday 29 Jan 2022, 2:53 PM
14 minutes ago 992 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5668132
The seized firearms
Image: Garda Press Office
The seized firearms
The seized firearms
Image: Garda Press Office

GARDAÍ HAVE ARRESTED two men following a search operation in Tallaght this morning, during which a number of firearms and drugs were seized.

At approximately 7.30am today, gardaí searched three residential properties in Tallaght, Dublin 24.

During the course of the searches four firearms were seized, along with silencers and ammunition.

Gardaí also seized approximately €70,000 worth of suspected heroin, as well as small quantities of crack cocaine and cannabis.

Two men, aged in their late 20s, were arrested at the scene. Both men are currently being detained under section 30 of the Offences against the State Act in Tallaght Garda Station.

Investigations are ongoing.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

This seizure is part of An Garda Síochána’s national anti-drugs strategy, Operation Tara, which aims to disrupt drug trafficking networks involved in the sale, supply and distribution of controlled drugs at local, national and international level.

About the author:

About the author
Órla Ryan
@orlaryan
orla@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie