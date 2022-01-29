Two men arrested after gardaí seize heroin worth €70,000 and firearms in Tallaght

GARDAÍ HAVE ARRESTED two men following a search operation in Tallaght this morning, during which a number of firearms and drugs were seized.

At approximately 7.30am today, gardaí searched three residential properties in Tallaght, Dublin 24.

Advertisement

During the course of the searches four firearms were seized, along with silencers and ammunition.

Gardaí also seized approximately €70,000 worth of suspected heroin, as well as small quantities of crack cocaine and cannabis.

Two men, aged in their late 20s, were arrested at the scene. Both men are currently being detained under section 30 of the Offences against the State Act in Tallaght Garda Station.

Investigations are ongoing.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

This seizure is part of An Garda Síochána’s national anti-drugs strategy, Operation Tara, which aims to disrupt drug trafficking networks involved in the sale, supply and distribution of controlled drugs at local, national and international level.