Hillwalker dies after collapsing in Northern Ireland

A MAN HAS died after collapsing during a hill walk in Northern Ireland.

Emergency services were called to the scene at the Commedagh-Donard saddle in Co Down shortly before 2pm yesterday.

Members of Mourne Mountain Rescue Team were nearby and, along with passersby, provided assistance to the man.

However, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

A range of agencies including the NIAS Air Ambulance were involved in the operation, and were stood down shortly before 7pm.