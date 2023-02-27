Advertisement

Poll: Would Holly Cairns' leadership make you more likely to vote for the Social Democrats?
The party will be hoping that a new leader can help its performance in the polling booth.
4.7k
3
36 minutes ago

HOLLY CAIRNS IS set to take on the leadership of the Social Democrats this week as long-time co-leaders Róisín Shorthall and Catherine Murphy step down.

The West Cork TD announced her candidacy yesterday with the backing of the party’s other TDs, who ruled themselves out of the race.

The party will be hoping that a new leader can help its performance in the polling booth, whether that’s in national or local elections.

Today, we’re asking you: Will Holly Cairns’ leadership make you more likely to vote for the Social Democrats?


Poll Results:

No, I haven't supported them before and I probably won't now either (325)
Yes, I've never voted for them before (or only put them low down) but I would be more likely to support them now (128)
Yes, I've given them one of my first few preferences before but I'll be even more likely to put them first or higher up now (94)
I don't know (83)
No, I've voted for them before but the leadership change won't make my support stronger (71)





