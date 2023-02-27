Poll: Would Holly Cairns' leadership make you more likely to vote for the Social Democrats?

HOLLY CAIRNS IS set to take on the leadership of the Social Democrats this week as long-time co-leaders Róisín Shorthall and Catherine Murphy step down.

The West Cork TD announced her candidacy yesterday with the backing of the party’s other TDs, who ruled themselves out of the race.

The party will be hoping that a new leader can help its performance in the polling booth, whether that’s in national or local elections.

